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Eligible educators are those who and are employed by or are contractors of a qualified educational institution. A qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorised governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students. This includes accredited middle schools, high schools, and higher education institutions.
How to confirm eligibility and set up an account (3:01 minutes)
Eligible educators are employees and independent contractors who have the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students at a qualified educational institution.
A qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorised governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students. This includes all accredited public and private schools, including:
Middle schools and high schools
Junior colleges
Colleges, universities and technical schools
Homeschool programmes that belong to a nationally recognised homeschooling body (or one that’s expressly recognised by a local school governing body as an acceptable alternative to an accredited educational institution)
The following types of organisations are not qualified educational institutions:
Non-accredited educational institutions
Training centres
Churches, hospitals, health care systems and public libraries
Research laboratories
Retraining programmes
If your organisation doesn’t qualify, see Options for organisations that don’t qualify.
Note: Most educational institutions worldwide qualify for educational access. Exceptions are institutions in countries subject to the United States trade embargo. For more information, see Export Compliance (US Site).
Students who are registered and accepted as competitors in these Autodesk-sponsored competitions (US Site), as well as mentors who provide them with coaching and instruction, are eligible for the Education plan. Any other participants requiring access to Autodesk software for competition use should contact the competition organiser directly.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
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