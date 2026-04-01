Eligible educators are employees and independent contractors who have the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students at a qualified educational institution.

A qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorised governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students. This includes all accredited public and private schools, including:

Middle schools and high schools

Junior colleges

Colleges, universities and technical schools

Homeschool programmes that belong to a nationally recognised homeschooling body (or one that’s expressly recognised by a local school governing body as an acceptable alternative to an accredited educational institution)

The following types of organisations are not qualified educational institutions:

Non-accredited educational institutions

Training centres

Churches, hospitals, health care systems and public libraries

Research laboratories

Retraining programmes

If your organisation doesn’t qualify, see Options for organisations that don’t qualify.

Note: Most educational institutions worldwide qualify for educational access. Exceptions are institutions in countries subject to the United States trade embargo. For more information, see Export Compliance (US Site).