The AutoCAD Web app is an online CAD program and it is included when you subscribe to AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT. It allows you to work remotely and collaborate with colleagues with AutoCAD in the internet browser on your computer. In addition, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and the AutoCAD web and mobile apps offer connected workflows through leading cloud storage providers including Box, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. The cloud storage integrations enable you to store your DWG files where you want and work in AutoCAD anytime, anywhere.