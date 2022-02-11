Stage design software
Turn creative ideas into stunning sets and stages with Autodesk stage design software.
Image courtesy of Tait Towers
Stage or set design is the process of bringing a creative idea to life for a stage production by leveraging tools for design and visualisation. Autodesk provides cutting edge technologies to help the process from design to modelling and creating prototypes with 3D printing all the way to production.
Image courtesy of Tait Towers and Rukes.com
Leverage Autodesk software for digital scenography to design scenery such as stage backdrops and set build-outs for theatrical, film or television productions (US site).
Visualise stage lighting designs or set placements for any type of theatrical show and enhance the design review process with near accurate renderings in 3D.
Design the perfect event stage for concerts, conferences or corporate events ahead of time with sets and lighting that are catered specifically to any venue or space.
Autodesk's industry-leading CAD software is perfect for modelling stage components including sets and displays and visualising the layout in a 3D environment.
A faster workflow from concept to build for modern stage lighting including video walls and lighting towers through modelling and rendering with Autodesk software.
No matter how elaborate or large of a concept, Autodesk software can help designers create sturdy truss systems to support any lighting or set backdrop.
Creating high-quality sets has never been easier with software tools from Autodesk to help every step of the workflow. Designing in AutoCAD can provide 2D drawings, documentation and 3D renders to better communicate the end vision to the carpenters or painters performing the build-out.
Image courtesy of Andrei Visuals
STRATFORD FESTIVAL
By using AutoCAD and experimenting with other technologies such as 3D printing, Andrew Mestern of Stratford Festival delivers incredible set designs.
Image courtesy of Stratford Festival
CURIOME
With global collaboration between Australia and the Middle East, AutoCAD helps a lightning designer draught and plan for a stage production in Kuwait.
Image courtesy of Michelle Abdo
NATIONAL THEATRE IN LONDON
AutoCAD helps project draughtsman Oli Cooper bring stage sets and scenery to life.
Image courtesy of Steve Tanner
While modern stage design can be complex, there are typically four categories of stages that are often considered as standard: found stages, thrust stages, proscenium stages and arena stages.
Yes, CAD software such as AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT are both available as native apps for Mac OS X along with most of of our other major software products. See a full list of Autodesk Mac-compatible software.
Subscribe to your stage design software of choice on the Autodesk products page. We also offer a free trial download to try any product free for 30 days.
Yes, software such as Fusion 360 can create a lighting effect using "emissive" material available under the "Appearance" dialogue. Additional, you can use 3ds Max for rendering your stage design and simulate lighting with various effects available within the "Environment and Effects" dialogue.
Pricing for all of our stage design software is available on the Autodesk products page. We also offer a free trial download to try any product free for 30 days.