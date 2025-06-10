The two most important principles in design for assembly are to minimise the number of parts in a product and to minimise the complexity of assembly operations. By reducing part count, designers can create more durable products that are easier to manufacture, repair, and maintain. DFA aims for a low part count and simple part shapes, making assembly faster and less complicated.

Minimising the complexity of assembly operations optimises the process to be fast, consistent, cost-effective, safe, and error-free. Key considerations include designing parts that are easy to handle, symmetrical, or correctly oriented for alignment and insertion. Using standardised, modular parts enhances interchangeability.

A well-planned assembly sequence with accessible fixings and minimal bespoke jigs or fixtures is crucial. Whether assembly is automated or manual impacts logistics and the balance between costs and efficiency.

DFA also considers material selection and manufacturing processes, often alongside design for manufacturing (DFM), which aims for simple and cost-effective production. Together, DFA and DFM form design for manufacture and assembly (DFMA), the integration of design with production.