Imagine watching your favourite cartoon or playing a video game where characters move like real people. They jump, dance, and show emotions that make them relatable. How do animators make these characters move so naturally? The secret is a process called character rigging.

Character rigging is essentially giving a skeleton to a 3D model so it can move. Think of it as building bones inside a puppet. This skeleton, or "rig," lets the character bend an arm, nod a head, or even wiggle a finger, just like we do.

But it's more than just bones. Rigging also adds special controls that make it easier for animators to move the character. These controls can be buttons or sliders that adjust facial expressions and body movements. Without rigging, a 3D character would just stand still—it may look nice but can’t do anything.