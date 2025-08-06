India’s government has launched an ambitious initiative to build 100 smart cities. This project reimagines urban development through modern technology and strategic planning. It aims to improve infrastructure, optimize resource use, and promote long-term sustainable growth. The mission sets clear goals to enhance public services, manage urban resources, and revitalise overcrowded, outdated city areas to meet today’s challenges and opportunities.

Government departments and local bodies are adopting technology to integrate urban planning, resource management, and public services. Drawing on global best practices and pilot projects, they’re developing solutions tailored to India’s unique needs. Digital tools help track resource consumption, plan for future growth, and engage citizens. At its core, the mission strives to create cities where safety, efficiency, and sustainability work in harmony.