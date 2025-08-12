Transportation infrastructure is the network of roads, railways, bridges, tunnels, airports, and ports that connect and move people and goods. Engineers and planners design and maintain these systems today and for the future.

Good transportation infrastructure helps people get around easily and efficiently. There are fewer traffic delays, and businesses perform better. Communities grow, and nature intertwines with urban pathways through careful route planning and resource management.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​