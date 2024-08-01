3D ANIMATION SOFTWARE

3D animation software: Artist-friendly workflows

Create beautiful computer graphics characters and worlds faster, more collaboratively and without creative limits with Autodesk 3D animation software.

The Addams Family (2019), courtesy of Cinesite Studios

Woman works with animation software at workstation.

An artist motion captures an actor’s movements for 3D animation

What is 3D animation?

3D animation uses computer graphics (CG) to make objects look like they’re moving in three-dimensional space. Artists use 3D modelling software to build these objects. Next comes rigging (US Site) or creating a skeleton for the 3D model or character. Animators pose the rig at strategic points, enabling it to move and perform a range of actions and gestures. Newer animation methods involve motion capture, which records an actor’s live movements for digital animation.

A group of people look at an animation on a large screen.

3D animation software helps teams collaborate at every stage of the animation process

3D animation pipeline

The 3D animation pipeline comprises several stages. Generally, a project comes together through conceptualisation, script writing and storyboarding. Artists will begin the 3D modelling and texturing phase to create the characters and props of a scene. These assets get passed on to animation, where movement is added to complex character rigs and camera work. Various effects and simulations get added to elements like hair, fur, fire and cloth. The final stage of the 3D animation pipeline involves lighting and rendering the scenes.

For each stage of the pipeline, 3D animation software greatly contributes to an efficient workflow, especially if paired with a creative project management tool to manage animation projects smoothly, no matter how many teams, artists or assets are involved.

Animated still of a young boy riding a hobby horse

A 3D animation by Peter Sandeman entitled There’s a Snake in My Boots shows a boy on a hobby horse

Principles of animation

In an influential 1981 book, The Illusion of Life: Disney Animation, two Disney animators codified 12 principles of animation. They covered visual fundamentals, such as “squash and stretch”, and storytelling elements, like timing and anticipation. All 12 principles aim to reinforce the illusion that animated characters are real, living beings so the audience connects to them emotionally.

Using 3D animation software makes it easier to apply the 12 principles. For example, the software’s keyframes, motion paths and curve drawing all help to bolster the seventh principle of arcs, which can serve realism or amusing exaggeration. 3D modelling perfectly suits the 11th principle of solid drawing, in which weight, gravity, light and shadow are all intrinsic to working with 3D animation software.

Benefits of 3D animation software

Learn about the top benefits of 3D animation software from Autodesk.

Beautiful results

Whether you’re after a stylised or hyperrealistic look, feature-rich 3D animation software can help you bring animated content to life. From hair, fur and skin to intricate environments, add the finest details to characters and scenes and deliver high-quality work that keeps clients coming back.

Artist-friendly workflows

With 3D animation, any idea is possible.From modelling expansive environments to creating CG characters with realistic facial expressions and movement, artists can bring the most complex characters and worlds to life.

Powerful toolsets

The best 3D animation software has feature-rich tools that make the most of every aspect of modelling, rigging (US Site), keyframe and motion capture animation, texturing, lighting, effects and rendering, allowing you to iterate faster, pinpoint where to make changes in real time and avoid breaking creative flow.

3D animation software features

Discover the top 3D animation tools and features available with Autodesk software.

3D pirate with eye patch, gold hook left hand and treasure

Character Animation

Asset modelling

Create true-to-life characters and CG assets with artist-friendly modelling tools. Add fine detail to props and scenes with intuitive texturing and shading tools.

 

Image courtesy of Tiago Mesquita

Laughing woman image by Enrique Sagasta

Camera Animation and cinematography

Character animation

Keyframe or motion capture animation breathes life into your characters by adding complex body mechanics, gestures and facial expression emotes.

 

Image courtesy of Enrique Sagasta

Animation of an explosion.

Physics and simulation

Dynamics and effects

Powerful tools simulate environmental effects like liquids, gases, fine particles and fire while character physics adds realism to aspects like cloth and hair.

 

Autodesk solutions for 3D animation

Maya

3D animation, modelling, simulation and rendering software for film, games and TV.

Product details
3ds Max

3D modelling, animation and rendering software for games and design visualisation.

Product details
Arnold

Global illumination rendering software

Product details

Examples of 3D animation software in use

Discover how industry innovators use Autodesk 3D animation software to create their projects.

An image of two characters hugging in Period Drama.

Period Drama

3D animation short

Two talented students took on the writing, directing and every step of the 3D animation process for this humorous and award-winning short.

 

Read story

Image courtesy of Anushka Tina Nair and Lauryn Anthony

A 3D animation of an animal

Phil Radford of Strangebox

3D animation simulations

A solo visual-effects (VFX) artist uses Maya’s Bifrost tool for particle simulations of snow and sand that amaze commercial clients. 

 

Read story

Image courtesy of Phil Radford

A screen-capture of the character rigging process.

Mkali’s Mission

3D animation rigging

Peer inside the complex rigging job for the title character of Mkali’s Mission with rigging artist Charles Wardlaw.

 

Read story

Image courtesy of Charles Wardlaw

Hybrids 3D-animated Environmental Film

Hybrids

3D-animated film

Five students adapted their approach to 3D animation, lighting, VFX and compositing to create a fascinating underwater world.

 

Read story (US Site)

Image courtesy of www.hybrids-shortfilm.com

Solutions for creating quality 3D animation

Explore the phases of the 3D animation pipeline – from character and environment creation to final lighting and rendering.

A polar bear underwater with bubbles streaming out of its nose.

3D modelling

Create CG assets and characters for animated TV series and feature films.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Nicolas Morel for SpellWork

Lights swirl around a man in a dark room.

Motion Capture Software | Autodesk

Apply physical movement by actors to digital character models.

Learn more
An adorable fuzzy mouse looks into the camera

3D rendering

Manufacturers use 3D modelling software for product design, engineering and concept rendering.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Jesus FC

Producer working in a media and entertainment studio.

Project management

Manage animation projects smoothly, no matter how many teams, artists or assets are involved.

Learn more

Free 3D animation software resources

Get started in 3D animation with these tutorials, guides, tips and resources.

Get exclusive 3D animation learning content, industry insights and behind-the-scenes access to a world of realistic 3D characters, exceptional effects and expansive worlds.

 

This expertly curated list shows animators the organisations, events and free resources for boosting their careers – as well as the best schools, courses and educators for learning animation software.

 

Join Autodesk’s AREA 3D community to read user stories, share your work and learn new skills with breakdowns and tutorials on 3D animation software.

 

This course takes you from interface to integrated pipeline. From modelling basics, the fundamentals of animation, to diving into Bifrost, and everything in between – get up to speed with Maya.

See how more than 350 volunteer artists from 35 countries somehow strung together Mila’s 16 minutes of 3D animation, figuring out the pipeline and remote workflow along the way.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) on 3D animation software

What is 3D animation?

3D animation uses computer graphics to make objects look like they’re moving in three-dimensional space. Artists use 3D modelling software to build these objects. Next comes rigging, the process of creating a skeleton for the 3D model or character. Animators pose the rig at strategic points, enabling it to move and perform a range of actions and gestures. Newer methods of animation involve motion capture, which records an actor’s live movements for digital animation.

What are the essential skills required for 3D animation?

The most essential skills for making 3D animation are the comprehensive skills needed for animation software such as Maya or 3ds Max. These skills include creating 3D models, textures, lighting, other visual effects (US Site) and the animation itself through keyframing and/or motion capture.

 

Additional artistic and soft skills will also help. Understanding the principles of animation in general – like timing, spacing, anticipation and squash-and-stretch – will apply to 3D animation specifically, as will a knack for drawing, visual composition, colour and design. Attention to detail and soft skills like problem-solving and good team communication are also important.

How long does it take to create a 3D animation?

Creating a 3D animation takes a considerable amount of time, as well as skills and organisation. The specific time it takes for 3D animation depends on the animation’s complexity and required detail, the number and experience level of contributors, the length of the animation, and the specific hardware and software technologies.

 

A very simple 3D animation may take only a few hours or it could take several days to create a 30-second clip. Popular feature-length 3D-animated movies almost universally require a large team and multiple years to produce.

Can 3D animation be used in virtual reality (VR) experiences?

Yes, 3D animation can be and quite frequently is used in VR (US Site) experiences. 3D animations help build out the immersive and interactive environments of VR. Their ability to represent hyperrealistic surroundings with lifelike textures, physics, lighting and so forth can make VR worlds convincing to the user.

 

However, 3D animations intended specifically for VR use need to factor in concerns like user interactivity, potential motion sickness and so on. Those concerns contribute to making 3D animations for VR even more complicated to create than 3D animations for traditional screens.

Which Autodesk software is best for 3D animation?

Autodesk offers a complete suite of tools for creating high-quality animated content:

  • 3ds Max offers a rich and flexible toolset for modelling 3D assets and environments.
  • Maya has the animation toolset to bring 3D assets to life, from animating attributes of any object to transforming joints and bones, inverse kinematics (IK) handles and models over time.
  • Arnold is integrated with Maya and 3ds Max, enabling high-quality previews and quick iterations.
  • MotionBuilder (US Site) helps you capture, edit and play back complex character animations.
  • Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) (US Site) streamlines workflows for animation studios by unifying production management, creative reviews and pipelines.

What collaboration features are included in Autodesk 3D animation software?

Autodesk software excels at making collaboration on 3D animation projects more efficient. The Media & Entertainment Collection includes all the tools necessary to build a powerful and scalable 3D animation pipeline. Add Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) production management software to simplify animation reviews and project management and unify geographically dispersed teams.

How can Autodesk software help speed up 3D animation workflows?

Autodesk software drives efficiency in 3D animation workflows. From 3ds Max and Maya for modelling and animation to Arnold for rendering and Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) for production management, Autodesk software streamlines the entire process from asset creation through final output. Recent updates to both 3ds Max and Maya have focused on helping animators work more efficiently. For example, cached playback in Maya drastically increases the speed of animation playback by letting you evaluate iterations of animation right in the viewport, rather than producing multiple playblasts. Arnold is the default renderer in both 3ds Max and Maya, allowing you to see high-quality previews of animations and iterate changes fast.

Why choose 3ds Max or Maya for 3D animation?

3ds Max and Maya are both used by creative studios around the world for animation (US Site), modelling, visual effects and rendering. 3ds Max offers a robust toolset for modelling, intuitive texturing and shading, and high-quality rendering; Maya offers powerful tools for character creation, lifelike animation and detailed simulations.

 

Read more about the differences between 3ds Max and Maya (US Site).

See more FAQ