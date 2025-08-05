Smart manufacturing starts with Fusion

Enable your team to bring ideas to life with precision and efficiency using advanced manufacturing tools for rapid prototyping, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication and design for manufacturing.

Manufacturers and CNC shops across the globe choose Fusion for advanced manufacturing

Man working with CNC machinery using Autodesk Fusion.

Give your team a competitive edge with industry leading manufacturing technology

Built on over 40 years of advanced CAM innovation, Fusion is the answer to modern manufacturing needs. Integrated CAD/CAM empowers your business to compete and thrive in today’s fast-paced industry.

Seamlessly integrate rapid prototyping, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication and design for manufacturing (US Site) to streamline workflows and accelerate innovation. Advanced manufacturing capabilities enable your team to transform ideas into reality with unmatched precision and efficiency, enabling growing businesses to enhance their processes and drive sustainable growth.

Start increasing your bottom line and creating higher-quality products to give your business a competitive edge today.

Prioritise what maximises business results

Modernise workflows with automation and AI

Integrated AI and automation streamline processes, boost efficiency and reduce time-to-market while minimising errors and discrepancies.

Enhance productivity through seamlessly integrated tools

Integrated CAD/CAM and real-time data management tools enhance teamwork, align members and accelerate timelines.

Drive precision with advanced machining capabilities

Comprehensive machining strategies, including multi-axis machining, probing, deburr and automated hole recognition, enhance precision.

Focus on innovation – let Fusion handle the rest
Multi-axis machining

Simplify complex tasks

 

Handle complex machining tasks with precision and efficiency with multi-axis functionality that allows for the intricate and sophisticated designs that would be challenging using traditional methods.

 

Ensuring parts are machined accurately from multiple angles, multi-axis movements reduce the need for manual intervention and minimise errors.

Learn more about multi-axis machining strategies
Woman using Fusion for CAM automation.

Maintain data integrity and collaborate with ease

 

Optimise the machining process with automated CAM functionality, ensuring accessibility and efficiency for operators of all experience levels. Automate complex tasks, select effective cutting paths, reduce machining time and material waste.

 

Automated hole recognition streamlines the identification and machining of holes, reducing manual effort and ensuring consistency. Automated deburring removes burrs quickly, improving the aesthetic and functional quality of parts for smoother edges and surfaces.

Learn more about CAM automation (US Site)
CNC probe

Reduce errors and improve quality

 

Quickly and accurately align parts in 3, 4 or 5 axes, reducing setup times and improving machining accuracy with the probing and inspection tools in Fusion. Turn a multi-hour manual process into  minutes, with precisely positioned parts for subsequent machining operations, while minimising errors and enhancing overall productivity.

 

Leverage advanced surface inspection results to calculate optimal part alignment, compensating for misalignment or imprecise fixturing. Use machine-generated inspection data to optimise machining strategies, ensure high precision and reduce the risk of part scrapping due to inaccurate setups.

Learn more about probing, inspection, and part alignment (US Site)
Woman using Autodesk Fusion generative design.

Maximise material efficiency

 

Quickly generate 2D layouts of sheet metal parts for efficient CNC cutting with associative nesting. Ensure that parts are accurately positioned and prepared for cutting for reduced setup times and less errors.

 

Advanced nesting algorithms optimise material usage, ensuring that sheet metal is used effectively and waste is minimised, helping to reduce costs and contribute to sustainable manufacturing practices.

Learn more about sheet metal fabrication
Metal additive manufacturing

Boost productivity and optimise materials

 

Send designs for 3D printing without the need for additional conversion tools, reducing setup times and minimising potential errors. Associative design tools automate the creation of complex geometries and printing support structures, ensuring that even intricate designs are produced accurately and consistently.

 

Fusion also supports a wide range of materials, allowing users to select the best fit for their specific needs. Ensure that parts are not only functional but also cost-effective and high-quality.

Learn more about additive manufacturing

Autodesk Fusion plans and pricing

Flexible purchasing options to meet your companies current and future needs.

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing is a cloud integrated CAD, CAD, CAE, PCB and data management platform that includes 3-axis machining, 4 and 5-axis milling, and:

  • Comprehensive 2D to 5-axis machining
  • Cutting, milling, turning and turn-mill
  • Manufacturing automation
  • Part inspection and probing
  • Free and editable post-processors

 

/year 

LEARN MORE

Core manufacturing capabilities

Autodesk Fusion

Autodesk Fusion is an integrated cloud CAD, CAD, CAE, PCB and data management platform that includes 2 & 3-axis milling, and:

  • Adaptive clearing
  • Turning
  • Additive manufacturing
  • Waterjet, laser cutter, plasma cutter

Try Autodesk Fusion free for 30-days

 

/year 

GET A DEMO

Extend your team’s capabilities with an extensive manufacturing partnership ecosystem

Integrations with leading OEMs help streamline common tasks. Learn more about Autodesk partnerships (US Site) with industry leaders.