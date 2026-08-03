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Autodesk Membership Training Provider MTP

The Autodesk® Membership Training Provider Program aims to support Membership Organizations in their efforts to train, test, and certify their members.

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Skilled trades train on Autodesk products

See how Local 467 trains hundreds of apprentices each year on the Autodesk platform in this high-demand, quick-moving industry.

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Is your organization or association interested in becoming an MTP?

The Membership Training Provider Program (MTP) is a collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major North American trade unions. The MTP Program is also available for qualified global trade unions and trade associations. This effort includes personnel who manage membership or apprenticeship training programs. This program is managed by ThinkEDU LLC, our Authorized Learning Partner Distributor responsible for supporting membership organizations who train, test, and certify their members.

For further details about our program, including benefits, FAQs, and how to enroll, visit our Distributor's dedicated MTP Program page.

Learn about the Autodesk Membership Training Provider Program for trade skills unions and trade skills associations

See how Chicago Pipefitters Local 597 trains more than 800 apprentices each week on the Revit platform. They partner with over 400 contractor signatories, including Autodesk customer Mechanical Inc.

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With our visionary Learning Partners, we want to help make a better world for everyone. Autodesk’s Certified Instructor authorization is an attainable challenge with realistic instructor requirements. Becoming an ACI offers a tangible, immediate return in advancing your expertise, securing future revenue streams, and attracting sustainable new customers and long-term business.

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