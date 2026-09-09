File problems and data issues can occur in Autodesk products due to corruption, file size, storage location, or unexpected system interruptions. These issues can affect your ability to open, save, or work with files correctly.

In many cases, the issue is not caused by a single factor, but by a combination of factors such as working from network locations, incomplete saves, or excessively large or complex files.

This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you identify and resolve common file and data issues. By following the steps in order testing the product after each step, you can determine whether the issue is related to your file, storage environment, or system configuration.

Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.