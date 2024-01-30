Create a debug log file, configure your network license server, start it, and confirm that it's running.
Create a debug log file, configure your network license server, start it, and confirm that it's running.
Debug log files contain Network License Manager (NLM) history that you can review to troubleshoot problems with your license servers.
Configuration methods differ according to your operating system. For Windows network servers, use the LMTOOLS utility provided with Network License Manager (NLM).
Note: For details about setting up NLM for macOS, see How to set up the Autodesk Network License Manager on a Mac (US Site). For Linux, see How to set up the Autodesk Network License Manager on Linux (US Site).
After configuration, you can start the license server.
Use the LMTOOLS utility:
Use Terminal:
Note: If you get a message that the server has not started, use the Activity Monitor to find and stop the lmgrd process. You can then restart the license server.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.