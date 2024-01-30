A borrowed license is tied to the MAC address (the 12-character host ID) of the network adapter used when you borrowed the license. If a computer is connected to a docking station, consider whether you will use it after borrowing the license. If not, undock the laptop first and then reconnect to the network to borrow the license.

Note: You must be connected to the network.

Open the Borrow A License window in one of two ways: Click Tools > License Borrowing > Borrow License.

Click Help > About > Manage License. In the Borrow A License window, select a day from the calendar.

The license is automatically returned at the end of that day, or you can return the license early. Click Borrow License. Click Close in the confirmation window.

Note: In some products, you can verify that your license is borrowed by placing your cursor over the Borrowing icon in the status tray.

Make sure that your network card remains active, and don’t change the sign-in credentials for end-user computers. Because some computers disable the network card in power-save mode, you may need to disable the power save setting.