The American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) have established a commonly used LOD framework that breaks down the building model into specific levels:

LOD 100—conceptual design: At this stage, the model represents the basic shape and size of elements without detailed information. It’s used to convey the overall design intent.



LOD 200—schematic design: The model becomes more refined, incorporating approximate quantities, sizes, shapes, and locations of elements. It helps in analyzing spatial relationships and early design concepts.



LOD 300—detailed design: In this phase, the model includes geometric information, specific sizes, shapes, and detailed object components. It’s used for producing construction documents and coordinating different disciplines.



LOD 350—construction documentation: The model includes detailed assemblies and fabrication or construction-level information. It’s used for generating construction documents and shop drawings.



LOD 400—fabrication and assembly: This level involves the creation of detailed models with specific assemblies and connections, suitable for fabrication and assembly purposes.



LOD 500—as-built or facility management: The model at this stage includes information about the installed and operational elements of the building, reflecting real-world conditions for maintenance and facility management.

