Customer Name | Taillandier Architectes Associés | Autodesk

Taillandier Architectes works with a variety of public and private sector clients from its base in Toulouse. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has focused on taking a fresh approach to creating design programs that achieve clients’ needs and goals. On the Bessac project, the Taillandier team developed a design that reflected the company’s leadership in tunneling by cladding the building in metal panels with perforations that create tunnel-like light effects.

The 8,300-square-foot building required close coordination with the project engineers, BETEM, and the structural firm, T.H.B.I. That’s because the elements in the complex façade system had to line up perfectly. Some portions, like the metal panels and concrete walls, called for off-site prefabrication by different manufacturers. Other portions of the project had to be built on-site, and all the required access points for plumbing and electrical needed to line up. Otherwise, the project would require potentially expensive and time-consuming rework. Taillandier Architectes required the use of 3D design models and Revit across the project team—even though many project contributors only had experience with 2D tools.

“Some people associate BIM and Revit with large projects, but projects of every size can experience the improved coordination and better communication intelligent models help enable,” says Lucie Addé, BIM team leader with Taillandier Architectes on the project. “On the Bessac project, our firm decided to advocate for the use of 3D design models created in Revit in order to remove some of the uncertainly and risk that can accompany interesting designs.”