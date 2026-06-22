There are five common workflows where Autodesk recommends individual professionals and teams combine Flex tokens with their software subscriptions to unlock productivity and value for their projects.

Use Case 1: Unlock Full AutoCAD When Projects Demand More

Going beyond 2D, only when you need to. Your AutoCAD LT subscription handles everyday drafting. When a project calls for 3D modeling or specialized toolsets like Architecture, Mechanical, or Electrical, use Flex tokens to unlock full AutoCAD for the day. No upgrade or purchase of a new AutoCAD subscription required. Pay for what you need. Access what you want.

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT subscription with Flex tokens to access AutoCAD.

Workflow objective: Access 3D capabilities and industry-specific toolsets on a project-by-project basis without upgrading your subscription.

Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and design firms that primarily work in 2D but occasionally need full AutoCAD power.

Recommended token amount:

Get started with 33 tokens.

Professionals tend to use 250 tokens per user per year for this use case.

Use Case 2: Deliver BIM-Ready Work Without a Full Revit Subscription

Take on BIM projects without the overhead. Use Flex tokens to access Revit when a project requires 3D building models, coordination, or BIM deliverables. Keep your AutoCAD LT (or Revit LT) subscription for daily work and scale into Revit only when the project calls for it.

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT or AutoCAD Revit LT Suite subscription with Flex tokens to access full Revit.

Workflow objective: Access full Revit for BIM modeling, coordination, and deliverables on select projects without committing to a separate subscription.

Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and construction firms that handle both traditional drafting and occasional BIM work.

Recommended token amount:

Get started with 33 tokens.

Professionals tend to use 200 tokens per user per year for this use case.

Use Case 3: Access 3D Mechanical Design When You Need It

Step into full 3D mechanical design, project by project. Working in Fusion or AutoCAD and need parametric modeling, assembly management, or detailed part design? Use Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional for the projects that require it, then scale back when you're done.

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD, Fusion, or Product Design and Manufacturing Collection subscription with Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional.

Workflow objective: Access full 3D mechanical design and parametric modeling capabilities on select projects without a separate Inventor subscription.

Who it benefits: Small manufacturing firms and product designers who primarily use Fusion or lighter tools but periodically need Inventor's depth.

Recommended token amount:

Get started with 33 tokens.

Professionals tend to use 200 tokens per user per year for this use case.

Use Case 4: Level Up with Advanced Simulation, Rendering, and CAM

Advanced tools for the projects that need them. Already working in Fusion? Use Flex tokens to access extensions for simulation, cloud rendering, generative design, and advanced CAM. Get the power you need for specific projects without committing to a permanent upgrade. Start with as few as 33 tokens for € 93.

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Fusion subscription and Flex tokens to access Fusion Extensions for rendering.

Workflow objective: Run advanced simulations, generate photorealistic renders, and access specialized manufacturing tools on a per-project basis.

Who it benefits: Product designers and small manufacturers who need advanced capabilities on select projects but not every day.

Recommended token amount:

Get started with 33 tokens.

Professionals tend to use 33 tokens per user per year for this use case.

Use Case 5: Scale Your Creative Team During Production Peaks

More artists. More tools. No long-term commitment. Production demands fluctuate. Use Flex tokens to give your team access to Maya, 3ds Max, or other creative tools during peak periods. Bring on freelancers, switch between tools, or access Arnold for rendering, and scale back when the project wraps.

Buy tokens

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Maya or 3ds Max subscription and Flex tokens for additional Media & Entertainment tools or overflow access.

Workflow objective: Scale creative tool access up during production peaks and back down when projects wrap, without extra seats or long-term commitments.

Who it benefits: Studios, freelancers, and small M&E teams managing variable project demands and tight budgets.

Recommended token amount:

Get started with 33 tokens.

Professionals tend to use 275 tokens per user per year in Maya and 100 tokens per user per year for 3ds Max for this use case.

Additional Resources