Compare the features of Maya and Maya Creative. At 1 Flex token a day, get access to professional modeling, animation, and rendering tools.

3D modeling

Comprehensive mesh, surface and curve modeling workflows Checkmark Checkmark
Complete Modeling Toolkit Checkmark Checkmark
Sculpting Toolset Checkmark Checkmark
Symmetrical modeling workflows Checkmark Checkmark
Polygon reduction and retopology workflows Checkmark Checkmark
Advanced Boolean workflows Checkmark Checkmark
OpenSubdiv support Checkmark Checkmark
Paint Effects Checkmark

UV and texturing workflows

Comprehensive UV Editing workflows Checkmark Checkmark
Complete UV Toolkit Checkmark Checkmark
Unfold 3D integration Checkmark Checkmark
Full UV set support Checkmark Checkmark
3D Texture Painting Checkmark Checkmark
2D and 3D procedural textures Checkmark Checkmark
PSD file support Checkmark Checkmark
Transfer Maps Checkmark Checkmark
Adobe Substance integration Checkmark Checkmark

Animation and rigging

Comprehensive character animation workflows Checkmark Checkmark
Complete Graph Editor Checkmark Checkmark
Dope Sheet Checkmark Checkmark
Non-linear Time Editor Checkmark Checkmark
Camera Sequencer Checkmark Checkmark
Unlimited animation layers Checkmark Checkmark
Blue Pencil 2D workflows Checkmark Checkmark
Set Driven Key tool Checkmark Checkmark
Expression Editor Checkmark Checkmark
Editable Motion Trails Checkmark Checkmark
Ghost Editor Checkmark Checkmark
Complete skeleton and skinning toolset Checkmark Checkmark
HumanIK full-body animation system Checkmark Checkmark
Quick Rig Checkmark Checkmark
Complete contraint system Checkmark Checkmark
Complete set of deformers Checkmark Checkmark
Component Tags and Falloff support Checkmark Checkmark
Parallel rig evaluation Checkmark Checkmark
GPU accelerated deformation Checkmark Checkmark
Cached Playback Checkmark Checkmark
Performance Profiler and Evaluation Toolkit Checkmark Checkmark

Motion graphics

MASH motion graphics toolset Checkmark Checkmark
3D Type workflows Checkmark Checkmark
SVG vector graphics support Checkmark Checkmark

Rendering and imaging

Arnold renderer Checkmark Checkmark
Maya Software renderer Checkmark Checkmark
Hardware renderer Checkmark Checkmark
Render Setup Checkmark Checkmark
Render View with interactive rendering Checkmark Checkmark
Hypershade Checkmark Checkmark
ShaderFX Checkmark Checkmark
Color management Checkmark Checkmark
Maya Toon Shader Checkmark
Vector renderer Checkmark

Dynamics and effects

Bifrost procedural effects platform (read-only) Checkmark
Bifrost procedural effects platform Checkmark
Bifrost Fluids and BOSS Checkmark
XGen Checkmark
Interactive Grooming Toolset Checkmark
Maya Fluid Effects Checkmark
Maya Fur Checkmark
Maya nHair Checkmark
Maya nParticles Checkmark
Maya nCloth Checkmark
Rigid and soft-body dynamics Checkmark
Bullet Physics Checkmark

Pipeline integration

MEL scripting Checkmark Checkmark
Python scripting Checkmark Checkmark
PySide Checkmark Checkmark
Customize UI for proprietary tools Checkmark Checkmark
Write custom plug-ins with SDK Checkmark
Microsoft .NET API support Checkmark
PyMel install option Checkmark
Load third-party plug-ins and tools Checkmark

Data and scene management

USD for Maya Checkmark Checkmark
Node Editor Checkmark Checkmark
File referencing Checkmark Checkmark
Alembic support Checkmark Checkmark
File Path Editor UI Checkmark Checkmark
Open Maya Ascii (.ma) and Maya Binary (.mb) files Checkmark Checkmark
Save Maya Ascii (.ma) and Maya Binary (.mb) files Checkmark Checkmark
Open Maya LT (.mlt) files Checkmark Checkmark
Send to Unity export Checkmark Checkmark
Send to Unreal export Checkmark Checkmark
Send to Mudbox export Checkmark Checkmark
Send to MotionBuilder export Checkmark Checkmark
Send to Flame import/export Checkmark Checkmark
Send to 3ds Max Checkmark Checkmark
Game Exporter Checkmark Checkmark
ATOM animation export/import Checkmark Checkmark
Unreal Live Link for Maya support Checkmark

OS support

Microsoft Windows Checkmark Checkmark
Mac OS X Checkmark Checkmark
Linux Checkmark