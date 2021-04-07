Fabrication: Estimate, detail, drive MEP fabrication

What is Autodesk Fabrication?

Fabrication ESTmep™, CADmep™, and CAMduct™ software provide an integrated set of tools for MEP specialty contractors. Estimate, detail, and drive fabrication at LOD 400 for mechanical building systems with tight integration to BIM and CAD design workflows and deliverables.

  • Use manufacturer-specific content to generate better estimates

  • Create more accurate detailed models for installation

  • Produce sheet metal for fabrication

Fabrication overview (video: 1:29 min.)

A suite of tools that work together

Estimating in ESTmep

Gain insight into project costs with cost analysis and reporting and generate competitive bids. (video: 1:40 min.)

Detailing in CADmep

Create fabrication-intent models of piping, plumbing, and ductwork systems. (video: 2:06 min.)

Fabricating in CAMduct

Produce sheet metal components and control the manufacturing production line. (video: 1:37 min.)

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Fabrication used for?

Fabrication ESTmep, CADmep, and CAMduct are used to estimate, detail, and drive fabrication for mechanical building systems, components, and parts to LOD 400.

Who uses Autodesk Fabrication?

MEP specialty contractors, including detailers, estimators, fabricators, and installers, use Autodesk Fabrication.

Save when you buy Fabrication CADmep as part of the collection (AEC Collection)

Compared with purchasing each product separately.

The AEC Collection provides designers, engineers, and contractors a set of useful tools that support projects from early-stage design all the way through to construction.