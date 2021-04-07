How to buy
Fabrication ESTmep™, CADmep™, and CAMduct™ software provide an integrated set of tools for MEP specialty contractors. Estimate, detail, and drive fabrication at LOD 400 for mechanical building systems with tight integration to BIM and CAD design workflows and deliverables.
Use manufacturer-specific content to generate better estimates
Create more accurate detailed models for installation
Produce sheet metal for fabrication
Gain insight into project costs with cost analysis and reporting and generate competitive bids. (video: 1:40 min.)
Create fabrication-intent models of piping, plumbing, and ductwork systems. (video: 2:06 min.)
Produce sheet metal components and control the manufacturing production line. (video: 1:37 min.)
Fabrication ESTmep, CADmep, and CAMduct are used to estimate, detail, and drive fabrication for mechanical building systems, components, and parts to LOD 400.
MEP specialty contractors, including detailers, estimators, fabricators, and installers, use Autodesk Fabrication.
The AEC Collection provides designers, engineers, and contractors a set of useful tools that support projects from early-stage design all the way through to construction.