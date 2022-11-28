How to buy
Compare the features of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, and learn which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow.
|
Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation.
|
Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.
|
Professional-grade tools for 2D and 3D modeling, collaboration, advanced simulation, CAM, and digital factory design.
|Monthly
|€ 73
|€ 291
|€ 472
|Annual
|€ 557
|€ 2.342
|€ 3.764
|3 year
|€ 1.670 (3 annual payments)
|€ 7.018 (3 annual payments)
|€ 11.296 (3 annual payments)
|Customize menu and ribbon interfaces
|Content sensitive ribbons
|Cohesive user experience
|Block library
|Edit, print logical drawing sets
|Import, edit, and create CAD blocks
|Quick access recent or favorite blocks
|Automate updates and notifications
|Includes service packs, updates
|Certified hardware support
|Available dedicated phone support
|Extensive user community
|Guides, tutorials, and training center
|Customize installs for your company
|Access to releases from prior years
|Access, view, or edit remotely
|Publish, share, and collaborate online
|Works with popular cloud services
|Web app
|Mobile app
|Annotate dwg files in airplane mode
|Administrative tools
|User management
|File export
|Version control
|Work with non-native data
|Create reusable block libraries
|AnyCAD
|Printed circuit board interoperability
|Unlimited access
|Import, export models
|Shared view collaboration
|User management
|Global share
|Commenting + redlining
|Public/private design sharing
|Team participant
|Import, export blocks
|Import, export drawings
|Import and convert PDFs
|Attach, edit, display point clouds
|2D manufacturing drawings
|Geometric dimensions & tolerances (GD+T) standards
|Print batches of drawings
|Print batches of multiple product drawings
|Print batches of drawings
|Xref compare
|Smart annotation tools
|Detect and comply with CAD standards
|Compatible for 3D printing
|Architecture Drafting Standards
|Content center
|Exploded views
|Detailed concept renderings
|3D graphics rotation/panning
|Advanced geometric views
|Edit scans with raster and vector tools
|Shape generator
|Sketching
|Assembly modeling
|Mechanical concept and layout design
|Mesh modeling
|Surface modeling
|Parametric modeling
|Tube and pipe design
|Direct modeling
|Component generators and calculators
|Freeform modeling
|Exploded views and animations
|Stress analysis
|Cloud simulation
|Simplify
|Compare results
|Static stress
|Modal frequency
|Thermal & thermal stress
|Buckling
|Non-linear Stress
|Event simulation
|Shape optimization
|Dynamic motion simulation
|Manufacturing methods & constraints
|Machine learning & AI
|Create custom keystroke commands
|AutoLISP programming and automation
|Visual LISP functionality
|Visual Basic applications
|Record repetitive keystroke sequences
|Edit multiple object properties
|Industry-specific object libraries
|Macros
|Complete API library for custom applications
|Native, editable results
|Cloud solve
|Costing
|Design configurations
|Automated frame design
|Sheet metal
|Design parts, assemblies, products
|Intelligent tool palletes
|Import external CAD geometry
|Automate part updates
|Assign parametric constraints for parts
|Object materials and mass properties
|Automate bills of materials creation
|700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts
|Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams
|Schematic capture
|Use consistent project standards
|Organize in a project-based structure
|Wiring diagram error checking
|65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols
|PCB layout
|PCB manufacturing (CAM)
|Design for manufacturability/DRC
|MCAD-ECAD unification
|Component library management
|SPICE simulation
|Electronics cooling
|PCB design integration
|Printed circuit board interoperability
|2.5 & 3-axis milling
|3+2 milling (5-axis positional)
|4-axis milling
|5-axis simultaneous milling
|Setup probing
|Turning
|Mill-turning
|Water jet, laser cutter, plasma cutter
|Free Post Processor Library
|Fused filament fabrication
|Associative programming
|Metal additive manufacturing
|BIM interoperability
|Assign objects to layers with colors
|TrustedDWG™ file validation
|Integrate coordinated BIM models
|Model-based definition
|Architechture toolset
|Map 3D toolset
|MEP toolset
|Plant 3D toolset
|Inventor tolerance analysis
|Tolerance stackup analysis
|Inventor CAM
|CNC toolpath strategies
|2.5 - 5-axis CAM
|Millturn and lathe
|Milling, turning, and mill-turn capabilities
|3D point cloud scanning
|Reality capture and 3D scanning
|Factory layout design
|Advanced simulation (FEA)
|Automatic nesting of flat components
|2.5-3+ GHz processor
|Microsoft Windows 10, 64-bit
|Apple macOS 10.14 and above
|Linux
|Disk space 9-16 GB
|Memory 8-16 GB