- 9.00
Welcome, Alfa Therm Priorities & Autodesk Direction
Align on Alfa Therm's current priorities and expectations for the day. Set the context around Project Delivery, BIM Design, Service, and Energy Management, and briefly introduce the key technology directions Autodesk announced at Autodesk University that may be relevant to Alfa Therm.
Smarter Project Delivery - AI, Automation & What’s New
Explore how AI and automation could support quantity extraction, specification preparation, and project-documentation checking. Include selected Autodesk AI/MCP capabilities and recent Autodesk University announcements related to the software Alfa Therm already uses, showing how Autodesk is moving toward more connected, AI-assisted workflows.
Break
- Connected BIM Engineering - Revit, Plant 3D & Manufacturer Data
Address the Revit - Plant 3D interoperability challenge and explore better data exchange between both environments. Introduce Informed Design and selected recent developments in Revit, Plant 3D, and connected Autodesk data workflows that may support Alfa Therm's future engineering processes.
- From Design to Fabrication
Explore the workflow from engineering data through CAMduct to Alfa Therm's sheet-metal workshop and plasma cutting. Show how Autodesk is evolving connected design-to-fabrication workflows and discuss opportunities to reduce current workarounds.
Lunch
- Service Transformation - MaintainX
Show how MaintainX could support Alfa Therm's preventive-maintenance and service organization through assets, work orders, inspections, technician workflows and service history. Include integration possibilities with Alfa Therm's internally developed ERP and discuss how Autodesk is expanding from design/project workflows into connected operations.
- From Project to Operations - What Could Be Next?
Explore digital handover and asset-information continuity from BIM and commissioning into service and operations. Introduce Tandem and selected future-facing Autodesk concepts as examples of how project, asset and operational data may become more connected over time.
- Wrap-up, Key Takeaways & Next Steps
Summarize what is most relevant for Alfa Therm today, which Autodesk University announcements or future directions are worth exploring further, and agree on 2–3 concrete follow-ups, pilots, or deeper technical workshops.