8.50 Welcome coffee

9.00

Welcome, Alfa Therm Priorities & Autodesk Direction

Align on Alfa Therm's current priorities and expectations for the day. Set the context around Project Delivery, BIM Design, Service, and Energy Management, and briefly introduce the key technology directions Autodesk announced at Autodesk University that may be relevant to Alfa Therm.

Smarter Project Delivery - AI, Automation & What’s New

Explore how AI and automation could support quantity extraction, specification preparation, and project-documentation checking. Include selected Autodesk AI/MCP capabilities and recent Autodesk University announcements related to the software Alfa Therm already uses, showing how Autodesk is moving toward more connected, AI-assisted workflows.

Break

Connected BIM Engineering - Revit, Plant 3D & Manufacturer Data

Address the Revit - Plant 3D interoperability challenge and explore better data exchange between both environments. Introduce Informed Design and selected recent developments in Revit, Plant 3D, and connected Autodesk data workflows that may support Alfa Therm's future engineering processes.

From Design to Fabrication

Explore the workflow from engineering data through CAMduct to Alfa Therm's sheet-metal workshop and plasma cutting. Show how Autodesk is evolving connected design-to-fabrication workflows and discuss opportunities to reduce current workarounds.

Lunch