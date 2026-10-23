& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
We’re entering a new era of Design and Make, where data has the power to transform industries—yet too often remains trapped in silos.
The Design & Make Virtual Summit explores how connected data, cloud platforms, and AI can bring teams and workflows together across design, construction, and manufacturing.
Hear from leading organizations across AECO and Design & Manufacturing and discover how they are turning these capabilities into measurable business outcomes.
AI is moving into everyday workflows—supporting better decisions and freeing teams to focus on higher-value work.
Connected data and better interoperability enable more agile workflows, stronger collaboration, and better outcomes across teams.
Integrated workflows bring design, construction, manufacturing, and operations together, reducing friction and improving delivery.
Watch keynote sessions, panel discussions, and customer stories from the latest edition of the Design & Make Virtual Summit.
Keynote
Why do AI, connected data, and integrated workflows matter now? Explore how these shifts are creating new opportunities for organizations across AECO and Design & Manufacturing.
Customer story
See how Ramboll is using higher-quality data, connected workflows, and its Unified Production Environment to create more consistent ways of working and build a stronger foundation for AI at scale.
Customer story
Ross-shire Engineering shows how connected design, digital delivery, and off-site production bring engineering, manufacturing, and site teams together to improve collaboration and project delivery.
panel discussion
Industry leaders share practical lessons on putting AI and connected data to work—from moving beyond experimentation to creating more connected workflows and measurable business impact.
KEYNOTE
Explore practical next steps for turning the summit’s key themes into action, with resources and ideas to help your organization move forward with AI, connected data, and integrated workflows.
Ready for what’s next? Explore the latest insights and trends shaping the future of Design & Make industries.
The latest State of Design & Make report brings together insights from 5,500 leaders and industry experts and shows how digital transformation, AI, and sustainability are shaping the future of Design and Make industries.
Discover how architecture, engineering, construction, and operations leaders are using AI, digital tools, and connected workflows to navigate change and strengthen business performance.
See how manufacturers are connecting AI, data, people, and workflows to strengthen operations, improve decision-making, and build more resilient, intelligent businesses.
— Vikram Dutt, Vice President, Autodesk
Want to explore how AI, connected data, and integrated workflows could help improve the way your teams work?
Share your interests with us, and an Autodesk expert can discuss your priorities, suggest relevant solutions, or arrange a tailored follow-up.