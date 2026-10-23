Design & Make
Virtual Summit 2026

AI in action. Connected data. Integrated workflows.

Man in light blue shirt speaking on stage with blurred screen in background

About the event

We’re entering a new era of Design and Make, where data has the power to transform industries—yet too often remains trapped in silos.
The Design & Make Virtual Summit explores how connected data, cloud platforms, and AI can bring teams and workflows together across design, construction, and manufacturing.

Hear from leading organizations across AECO and Design & Manufacturing and discover how they are turning these capabilities into measurable business outcomes.

What’s shaping the future of Design & Make

AI in action

AI is moving into everyday workflows—supporting better decisions and freeing teams to focus on higher-value work.

 

Connected data

Connected data and better interoperability enable more agile workflows, stronger collaboration, and better outcomes across teams.​

 

Integrated workflows

Integrated workflows bring design, construction, manufacturing, and operations together, reducing friction and improving delivery.

 

Explore the sessions

Watch keynote sessions, panel discussions, and customer stories from the latest edition of the Design & Make Virtual Summit.

Man at a desk reviewing a 3D building model on monitors during the Autodesk Design & Make Virtual Summit keynote

Keynote

Why Design & Make now?​

Why do AI, connected data, and integrated workflows matter now? Explore how these shifts are creating new opportunities for organizations across AECO and Design & Manufacturing.

 

Watch keynote
Ramboll engineer in a hard hat and hi-vis vest using a tablet on railway tracks under a steel bridge, showing better project delivery

Customer story

Better project delivery at Ramboll

See how Ramboll is using higher-quality data, connected workflows, and its Unified Production Environment to create more consistent ways of working and build a stronger foundation for AI at scale.

 

Watch session
Engineer using a laptop with a 3D mechanical part model, showing connected design to manufacture at Ross-shire Engineering

Customer story

Connecting design to manufacture at RSE

Ross-shire Engineering shows how connected design, digital delivery, and off-site production bring engineering, manufacturing, and site teams together to improve collaboration and project delivery.

 

Watch session
Woman working on a laptop in a bright office with colleagues behind her, discussing practical AI and connected data

panel discussion

Practical AI and connected data lessons

Industry leaders share practical lessons on putting AI and connected data to work—from moving beyond experimentation to creating more connected workflows and measurable business impact.

 

Watch session
Man in a yellow hard hat and hi-vis vest holding a tablet while inspecting an industrial turbine, illustrating next steps for AI and connected data

KEYNOTE

What’s next

Explore practical next steps for turning the summit’s key themes into action, with resources and ideas to help your organization move forward with AI, connected data, and integrated workflows.

 

Watch keynote

2027 State of Design & Make report

Ready for what’s next? Explore the latest insights and trends shaping the future of Design & Make industries.

Cover of the 2027 State of Design & Make report from Autodesk, with a glowing 3D cube on a yellow and black background

2027 State of Design & Make report

The latest State of Design & Make report brings together insights from 5,500 leaders and industry experts and shows how digital transformation, AI, and sustainability are shaping the future of Design and Make industries.

 

Learn more
Cover of the 2027 State of Design & Make AECO industry report from Autodesk, with a 3D construction site cube on a blue and black background

AECO industry report

Discover how architecture, engineering, construction, and operations leaders are using AI, digital tools, and connected workflows to navigate change and strengthen business performance.

 

Learn more
Cover of the 2027 State of Design & Make Design and Manufacturing industry report from Autodesk, with a 3D mechanical parts cube on a teal and black background

Design & Manufacturing industry report

See how manufacturers are connecting AI, data, people, and workflows to strengthen operations, improve decision-making, and build more resilient, intelligent businesses.

 

Learn more
Smiling middle-aged man wearing glasses, a dark suit jacket, and a light blue shirt against a plain gray background

“Organizations that lead in the next era of Design and Make will be the ones that connect their data, workflows, and teams, turning information into faster decisions, greater resilience, and measurable business impact.”

— Vikram Dutt, Vice President, Autodesk

 

Turn ideas into action

Want to explore how AI, connected data, and integrated workflows could help improve the way your teams work?

 

Share your interests with us, and an Autodesk expert can discuss your priorities, suggest relevant solutions, or arrange a tailored follow-up.