Welcome to the Autodesk Fusion tips and tricks guide for the Design workspace, Volume 1. This guide is designed to help you get the most out of your CAD modelling capabilities and is open to users of all levels. Hopefully, this guide will help you pick up some extra ideas that will improve your overall productivity in Autodesk Fusion. This guide is broken down into rough stages of Autodesk Fusion experience. However, regardless of experience level, you'll find these tips useful if you aren't already using them in your workflow.