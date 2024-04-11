How to buy
Digital project delivery is an interactive way of working and the next step in your digital transformation journey. It connects people, data, and processes across the project lifecycle within a cloud-based, common data environment.
Digital project delivery integrates live, multi-discipline data, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) data in a centralized source of truth. From planning to design collaboration, design management, construction management, and operations, every stakeholder, no matter their location, can access projects and collaborate in real time.
The centralized source of truth opens the door to automation and cross-discipline workflows that improve accuracy, connect global teams, and save time. Best of all, the approach is tested, proven, and available today.
Digital project delivery captures the entire project lifecycle with interactive, 3D models and integrated documentation, giving everyone a clear view of project status, so that multi-discipline teams can stay on the same page at every stage.
Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration, and coordination software for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and AutoCAD Plant 3D.
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma, and more
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep, and connected set of tools for builders.
Perform accurate 2D takeoffs and generate automated quantities from 3D models in a single online solution.
Digital Project Delivery empowers civil engineers to prioritize design quality, collaborate across teams and functions, & improve stakeholder satisfaction. Liberated from data siloes, engineers can design and make informed decisions from anywhere, collaborating in real-time via cloud-based workflows. Access the right data at the right time, all thanks to digital project delivery.
A better built world starts with better tools. Digital project delivery brings smarter coordination, trackable project history, client satisfaction, and tangible ROI for architecture firms.
Effective collaboration is key to a project’s success - and that means having access to the right data at the right time. Digital project delivery enables MEP and structural engineers to collaborate in real-time, keeping everyone on the same page. Connected data, processes, and teams means improved coordination, less clashes and rework, and a better built environment.
Fostering resilient and sustainable infrastructure starts by taking charge with purposeful ownership. Embracing digital project delivery introduces more intelligent coordination, traceable and transparent project evolution, and enhanced stakeholder engagement in a cloud-based common data environment across the entire asset lifecycle.
Ideate, create, and share work across teams, office locations, and domains—without the lag or frustration.
Reduce distractions and errors, and increase capacity, with transparent workflows.
Simplify data access, generate insights, and enjoy complete oversight, with a centralized source of truth.
— Erika Carloni, Head of BIM Development and Coordination, Heratech
— Levi Naas, Director of Development, MultiGreen
– Kurt Smith, Project Manager, Arcadis
Discover how digital project delivery can help dispersed teams better communicate design and project status updates, and generate insights for more informed decisions.
Digital Project Delivery is a way of working in which projects are conceived, planned, designed, built, and operated in an interactive, shared space in the cloud. The method integrates multi-disciplinary data, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Geographic Information System (GIS) data, from multiple applications in a cloud-based common data environment so that all stakeholders can access, including owners, architects, general contractors, engineers, tradespeople, and owners. By unifying teams, workflows, and information, digital project delivery can help you increase efficiency, automate busy work, and improve deliverable quality.
Integrated project delivery (IPD) is a contractual method between the owner, general contractor, and designer in which all project stakeholders manage and accept design and construction risk as a team. IPD integrates the team responsible for delivering the project.
Digital Project Delivery (DPD) is a way of working together. It unifies data across the entire project lifecycle in a shared, cloud-based common data environment where all stakeholders can collaborate in real time. Digital Project Delivery can be used in support of IPD, but DPD methodology is broader than the contractual nature of IPD.
Digital project delivery can be implemented on practically any design, engineering, or construction project using different project delivery methods. When a project is delivered, the 3D models and documentation can be used to help improve asset maintenance and operations.
Digital project delivery tools are not prescriptive, they provide flexibility. You can define your own workflows, data integrations, processes, and documentation to fit the needs of the individual project and contract.
Integrated project delivery (IPD) and design-build are both contractual agreements that define responsibility for delivering a project and managing risks. In design-build, the owner executes a single contract with a single design-build entity. The design-builder assumes responsibility for meeting the contract requirements, including spotting inconsistencies between prescriptive requirements and performance standards and reporting those to the owner and other stakeholders.
In IPD the owner, architect, and general contractor all come together in a single agreement that shares responsibility across all stakeholders. By defining the contract before the project begins, all contractors, subcontractors, and trades are in communication with the owner from the outset. Many integrated project delivery contracts include incentives for design and construction teams to foster collaboration, align on goals, and encourage lean construction management.
Digital project delivery can flexibly support integrated project delivery, design-build, and other project delivery methods.
Traditional project delivery usually keeps disciplines and tasks in separate lanes and data silos. Architects work in their applications; engineers work in theirs. Information flows in a series of waterfalls to the builders and tradespeople who turn plans in to reality. Errors missed in planning show up on site and bring work to a halt, causing a cascade of change orders and redesigns. Reviews, approvals, and document management also live in their own separate silos.
Compared to traditional project deliver, integrated project delivery is far more collaborative and efficient. The method provides a common definition of project success for all stakeholders, creates a shared outlook on risks and rewards, and enables project teams to work in parallel vs sequentially.
Our primary digital project delivery tool is Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, which runs in the Autodesk Construction Cloud. Together, they connect the full range of Autodesk architecture, engineering, modeling, and construction applications into an integrated, interactive environment.
Here are some, but not all, of the Autodesk tools that can be used for digital project delivery:
There are many ways to manage AEC projects. From spreadsheets, email, and shared drives to cloud-based services, like Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro that integrates data from AEC applications, document-management systems, and schedules into a single cloud environment. For help measuring the pros and cons, read Which AEC collaboration solution is right for you?
Autodesk Construction Cloud is a comprehensive digital project delivery platform that brings together multiple design and construction modules into an integrated solution. It provides a centralized source of truth for all project data and streamlines workflows, enabling collaboration across the entire project lifecycle. The platform includes solutions for project management, design management, construction scheduling, field management, cost management, and more.
Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro is a cloud-based offering that specifically focuses on collaboration and coordination for building information modeling (BIM) workflows. BIM Collaborate Pro is a bundle of modules accessible in the Autodesk Construction Cloud. These modules include Docs, Design Collaboration and Model Coordination. BIM Collaborate Pro enables project stakeholders the ability to share project information in real-time in a centralized source of truth, reducing errors and rework and ensuring that everyone is working from the latest data. BIM Collaborate Pro, a digital project delivery solution, helps improve collaboration, ensuring the timely delivery of projects.
In summary, Autodesk Construction Cloud provides a comprehensive solution for design and construction across the project lifecycle, while BIM Collaborate Pro focuses specifically on BIM collaboration and coordination.
