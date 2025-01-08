& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
52% of all rework, globally, is still caused by poor data exchanges and miscommunication between architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) teams, and other project stakeholders.
But with digital project delivery, you can avoid these costly and time-consuming obstacles. Powerful tools like BIM Collaborate Pro let you work within a common data environment, offering greater collaboration across multi-discipline teams and locations, and a seamless flow of data between applications.
Download the eBook and discover how collaborating around a shared, cloud-based workspace can help you accelerate your project timelines and win you more work.
Download the e-book and take the first step toward digital transformation.
Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration, and coordination software for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and AutoCAD Plant 3D.
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.