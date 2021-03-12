Content Catalog is the next-gen, integrated version of UNIFI Pro by Autodesk. It serves as a web-based content management system, enabling customers to efficiently organize, locate, and provide access to approved digital assets for BIM models. This enhances the productivity and effectiveness of BIM project teams. With seamless integration into popular authoring tools like Revit, AutoCAD, and other third-party solutions, customers gain the ability to effortlessly discover and insert authorized assets into their BIM models.

Content Catalog comes as an entitlement for all Autodesk Docs subscribers, including those that have a subscription to Autodesk Docs via the following product offerings:

Autodesk Construction Cloud

Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) Collection

Autodesk BIM Collaborate

Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro

Autodesk Build

Autodesk Takeoff

Autodesk Docs standalone subscription

Visit the detailed FAQ (US Site) for more information on Content Catalog.