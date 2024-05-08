How to buy
Global demand for high-quality entertainment is exploding. Whether you're producing a bingeable TV show, a game you can get lost in for hours, or an immersive virtual experience, Autodesk's Design and Make software can help you meet growing demand and deliver beautiful work every time.
Media and entertainment leaders and experts are optimistic about the global landscape, as well as their companies’ resilience, preparedness, performance, investment, and level of digital transformation.
The 2024 State of Design & Make Spotlight on Sustainability reveals that 76% of leaders in media and entertainment consider sustainability crucial for future success. Find out how sustainability is driving innovation and creating new opportunities in the latest report.
Explore the different types of projects Autodesk solutions can be used for.
Keep productions moving, connect creative teams, and bring your vision from script to screen with cutting-edge, collaborative tools.
From jaw-dropping explosions to fantastical creatures, craft cinematic magic with industry-trusted visual effects software.
Image courtesy of Ludovico Totire
Bring complex CG characters and worlds to life faster and more collaboratively with powerful animation solutions.
Image courtesy of Alexandre Mougenot
Create immersive, high-quality worlds and characters that transport game players to extraordinary realms.
Image courtesy of The Unioverse & Swame Studio
Artificial intelligence is becoming a crucial partner in media and entertainment organizations, enhancing innovation and boosting productivity. While human creativity remains essential, many business leaders see AI as vital for future success.
Autodesk Flow will connect people, workflows, and data across the entire production lifecycle from on-set production to final delivery. Harnessing the power of an open ecosystem, open standards, and connected data, Flow will help studios collaborate more efficiently, optimize resource planning, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and creativity.
UNTOLD STUDIOS
Leveraging the scalability of the cloud, Untold Studios has been able to tap into the world’s best talent and streamline the flow of information across projects, teams, and the studio to deliver award-winning work.
Image courtesy of Untold Studios
PIXOMONDO
With Autodesk solutions at the heart of their pipeline, global virtual production and visual effects studio Pixomondo has streamlined VFX delivery on tentpole projects like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
Image courtesy of Pixomondo
SQUARE ENIX
For the newest installment of their beloved series, SQUARE ENIX combined a captivating story, stunning graphics, and exciting gameplay to give players an enthralling theatrical experience.
© SQUARE ENIX
Visit the Autodesk Media & Entertainment Blog to get exclusive industry insights, news, and behind-the-scenes access into a world of realistic 3D characters, exceptional effects, and expansive worlds.