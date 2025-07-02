Create without limits

From lifelike 3D characters to extraordinary worlds, explore your most intricate ideas with advanced 3D modeling and animation tools.

Image courtesy of Leandro Leijnen

Maya

  • Access award-winning 3D animation and modeling tools
  • Create realistic simulations and effects with Bifrost for Maya

Image courtesy of Framestore

3ds Max

  • Build high-quality 3D worlds and designs with a complete modeling toolset, including procedural and non-destructive workflows

Image courtesy of Steffen Hampel

M&E Collection

  • Expand rendering capabilities with 5 Arnold subscriptions
  • Run complex simulations on up to 15 machines with Bifrost
  • Easily generate and direct crowds with Golaem
  • Transform live-action footage into pipeline-ready CG scenes with Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio)

Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios. ©2024 Larian Studios. ©2024 Wizards of the Coast.

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid)

  • Manage and review every step of your production in the cloud
  • Optimize resources with AI-powered project planning and scheduling capabilities

More "oomph" in fewer clicks

Automate tedious tasks and take control of your character animation workflows. With tools like Maya’s Machine Learning Deformer, powered by Autodesk AI, you can effortlessly:

  • Approximate complex character deformations
  • Edit character poses in real time
  • Produce lifelike deformations, including skin, bodies, and fabric

This streamlined approach lets you focus on your creative vision while ensuring your characters move with precision and fluidity.

Explore Maya's ML Deformer

Image courtesy of Nicolas Morel

Create like gravity doesn't apply

Whether you're making the next edge-of-your-seat fight sequence or a sprawling interstellar world, create anything you set your mind to with robust modeling and animation tools.

  • Shape 3D characters and environments with rich, responsive modeling tools in 3ds Max that capture every detail
  • Bring characters to life with versatile animation tools in Maya that enable fully natural movement

Explore how Framestore creates believable character animation using Maya.

Watch the video (US Site)

Image courtesy of Gal Barkan

No need for workarounds

Make Maya fit your project. With its highly customizable toolkit, Maya gives you the flexibility to tailor it to fit your unique needs.

  • Build plugins for specialized tools and functionality using Maya's API
  • Automate tasks and streamline workflows with Python and MEL scripting
  • Easily port assets and preserve version control throughout your pipeline with integrated OpenUSD workflows

See how Dexter Studios optimized their visual effects pipeline with Maya and OpenUSD.

Watch the video

Image courtesy of lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.

How Autodesk Maya helps Mikros Animation break the mold of storytelling in animation (video: 2:04 min)

Captivate audiences with innovative storytelling techniques

Your creations are limited only by your imagination. Whether you’re looking for an all-in-one 3D solution or a tool that adapts seamlessly to your unique studio needs, Maya provides the flexibility and customization you need to transform ordinary ideas into extraordinary stories.

Explore how the studio behind "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" defies animation conventions to craft compelling stories that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Image courtesy of Qvisten Animation

Reliable pipelines, remarkable results

Open standards are crucial for animation, visual effects, and games pipelines. They optimize workflows, ensure data consistency, and promote seamless collaboration among artists. Autodesk is committed to advancing critical standards like OpenUSD to enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, making complex projects more manageable and effective.

Explore how Maya's built-in support for OpenUSD enables Qvisten Animation to conquer workflow complexities and foster seamless collaboration across their team.

How global teams are using Autodesk software

By Vishwesh Taskar. Walking Teapot by Dylan Sisson. Models by 2018 Pixar PUPs and Leif Pedersen © Disney/Pixar - RenderMan "Lost Things" Art Challenge

Are you a small or mighty studio?

Whether you're a recent graduate, freelancer or hobbyists, or on the cusp of your career you can plug into the power of Maya or 3ds Max, at a price you can afford with Autodesk Indie.

Additional resources

Side angle view of blond girl with ponytail

Product support

Stuck on a scene? Get the support you need with dedicated resources.

Image courtesy of Leandro Leijnen

Toggle button in on position on top of a colourful world

Flexible payment options

In the realm of animation, we know one size doesn't fit all.

Use Maya for a day. Or a month. Then stop. No pressure, no subscription.

Animated green fox creature with bushy fur around its neck

Learning resources

Even the best need a spark of inspiration. Access a wealth of animation content on YouTube and on our blog.

Image courtesy of Elouen Poncet Daladoire

Image courtesy of Chris Cragg

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is the Media & Entertainment Collection?

The Autodesk Media and Entertainment Collection is the simplest way to access digital creation tools for your whole workflow. One subscription gives you everything you need to model, rig (US Site), animate (US Site), create FX, light, and render (US Site) your projects, from first draft to final frames.

The collection includes Maya, the Golaem plug-in for Maya (US Site), 3ds Max, Flow Studio (US Site), Arnold (with the option of getting a 5-pack), MotionBuilder, Mudbox, Character Generator access, ReCap Pro, and Autodesk Rendering. You can also run Bifrost for Maya on up to 15 machines, enabling you to process Bifrost-created simulations on a compute farm. Bifrost is a visual programming environment in Maya for creating complex effects.

What is Flow Studio used for?

Wonder Dynamics' powerful AI-toolset Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) empowers creators and artists to focus more on the iterative and creative aspects of storytelling. Autodesk Flow Studio is an innovative browser-based platform that leverages cutting-edge AI technology to transform the creation of visual effects and provides body and facial animation, lighting, and camera tracking data that works with your content creation tool of choice.

What is Golaem used for?

Golaem is a versatile crowd system that enables 3D animators and VFX artists to generate multiple humans, animals, or creatures and precisely control their movements in scenes.

What is Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) used for?

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) is an advanced production management and review tool for VFX, animation, and games teams. It is equipped to handle creative production tracking needs, allowing teams–from large to smaller studios–to improve collaboration and deliver projects on time and budget.

What technical support options does Autodesk offer?

Autodesk has a few technical support options available for all customers including:

  • 8x5 live support: where you can contact an Autodesk specialist for help during your local business hours with Autodesk Assistant
  • Web case support: Submit a case and get help from an Autodesk specialist within one business day
  • Online self-help: Troubleshoot issues with peers and experts in our community forums and the answers to your questions on the Autodesk Knowledge Network (AKN)
