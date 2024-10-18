How to buy
Buy tokens for your team.
Assign users to Flex in your Autodesk Account.
Use tokens each day a product is open. Close a product to stop token use.
Track token usage and spending.
You can snag tokens in advance and exchange them for daily access to a variety of Autodesk 3D tools like 3ds Max, Maya, Maya Creative, Flame, and more, at just the right moment.
Discover how Jon Formento, the founder of a CG and 3D boutique, uses 3ds Max and Maya for his clients like Moncler and IKEA.
“Moncler, St. Moritz”. — 2020, © jformento
See how Untold Studios uses Autodesk tools to create the memorable Frito Lay’s “Push It” spot featuring dancing photoreal animals.
Image courtesy of Untold Studios
Learn how our customer The Mill used Maya and Arnold to put a CG mullet on an eagle for the 2024 Kawasaki Super Bowl spot.
VFX breakdown by The Mill from beforeandafters.com
— Amaan Akram, head of VFX, Untold Studios
— Sohan Rawal, VFX creative and Filmmaker
— Yan Pepin, Co-Founder, Artifice
— Jon Formento, Founder, jformento
You have one year from the purchase date to use your tokens for Flex. As Flex is a pay-as-you-go model, tokens do not roll over and you may purchase additional tokens at any time. You will receive notifications from Autodesk when you have a low balance.
For products and services charged per day
When a user opens and signs into an Autodesk product included with Flex, they will be charged a daily rate per product once every 24 hours. Users will not be charged for using multiple versions or reopening the product within the 24-hour period.
For example, Priscilla opens and signs into 3ds Max from 8 AM-5 PM on Monday. Her team is charged 6 tokens. She opens 3ds Max from 7 AM - 5 PM on Tuesday. Her team is charged 6 tokens at 8 AM. She closes 3ds Max at 5 PM and does not open it again for the week. She will only be charged for two days of usage.
For products and services charged per result
Users will be charged a variable rate based on the type of result (for example, rendering an image in Revit).
View the rates for each product and service available with Flex.
Flex is best for occasional users while Subscription is best for frequent users.
Here are some other differences:
Flex:
Subscription:
Yes, admins can have users on a mix of subscriptions and Flex.
When a user is assigned to both subscriptions and Flex, subscriptions will be used before tokens. For example, if Priscilla is assigned to Flex and a subscription of Maya, she will use her subscription when she accesses Maya and will not use any tokens. If she accesses Flame without a subscription, she will use tokens.
Flex tokens can be returned up to 30 days after the date of purchase. Contact support to start your return.
If you would like to order Flex tokens for multiple teams, place one order per team. After purchase, sign in to your Autodesk Account to assign each order to the appropriate team. If you would like to move your Flex order to another team, its remaining token balance must be moved in full.
Tokens can be purchased online or through an eligible Autodesk Partner (US Site). You can purchase more tokens any time using either method, regardless of how you made your initial purchase. Non-payment of invoices will result in the loss of access to products included with Flex and, potentially, future purchase privileges.
Your users assigned to Flex automatically receive the benefits of the plan you currently have for your subscriptions. If you do not have any existing Autodesk subscriptions, your users assigned to Flex will automatically receive the Standard plan. If you would like to upgrade to a Premium plan or have any questions about Autodesk pricing, please reach out to your Autodesk representative or partner (US Site).
If your team does not have enough tokens, users will lose access to Flex and will be unable to open the product. Flex is a pay as you go model, so users will be able to use products once more tokens are purchased.
Admins have the option to provide access to all products included with Flex to all users or to restrict access to specific products or users.
Choose the support option that works best for you–phone, chat, email, or remote desktop assistance. Contact our support specialists and explore our self-service help.
|Token quantity
|Cost/token
|
4,999 and under
|CA$4.05
|
5,000 - 9,999
|CA$3.95
|
10,000 - 14,999
|CA$3.85
|
15,000 - 24,999
|CA$3.75
|
25,000 - 49,999
|CA$3.65
|
50,000 - 99,999
|CA$3.54
|
100,000 - 249,999
|CA$3.44
|
250,000 and above
|CA$3.24
Choose your products, specify the number of users, and provide the average number of days per month each user will be utilizing a product to determine the recommended amount of tokens required for your agency.
Pay less per token when you buy 5,000 or more. The more you buy, the larger the discount.
Use the estimator tool, ask our expert sales team, or contact an eligible Autodesk partner to determine the right number of tokens for you.
Try your Autodesk software risk free—if you’re not satisfied, we’ll refund your Flex tokens. Flex tokens can be returned up to 30 days after the date of purchase. Contact support to start your return.
Flex is best for occasional users, while subscription is best for frequent users. With Flex you can purchase tokens to access a wide range of Autodesk products.
Image courtesy of Fat Tony Studio