3d animation, vfx and game development

Turn software access on and off
as needed with Flex.

Pay-as-you-go access to 3ds Max, Maya, and more for only $18/day*.

*$18/day is the estimated cost per day of 6 Flex tokens in the US. Terms and conditions apply.
Image courtesy of Prasanth Chundakkattil

Eligible Flex products

Got a project? We've got the tools! Dive into Autodesk's finest, ready to flex when you are.

quaint village of blue town

3ds Max

  • Model massive worlds and high-quality designs
  • Render captivating scenes with the built-in Arnold renderer
  • Available for 6 Flex tokens a day (an estimated cost of $18/day)

Animated girl leaning on motorcycle

Maya

  • Access award-winning 3D animation and modeling toolsets
  • Render captivating animations with Arnold integrated in Maya
  • Available for 6 Flex tokens a day (an estimated cost of $18/day)

Maya Creative avatar

Maya Creative

  • Access Maya's core toolsets with restricted features at a lower price
  • Only available with Flex tokens
  • Available for 1 Flex token a day (an estimated cost of $3/day)

Backyard party with bright purple explosion beside the swimming pool

Flame

  • Access a centralized hub for conform, timeline, VFX, publishing, color, and delivery
  • Save time with AI-powered tools and workflows with cloud collaboration capabilities
  • Available for 18 Flex tokens a day (an estimated cost of $54/day)

How Flex works

Two coin tokens illustration

Step 1

Buy tokens for your team.

Two user icons with plus sign icon

Step 2

Assign users to Flex in your Autodesk Account.

Computer monitor displaying a cube icon

Step 3

Use tokens each day a product is open. Close a product to stop token use.

Graph icon with solid and dotted arrows showing upward trend

Step 4

Track token usage and spending.

Overview of Autodesk Flex (video: 0:15 min)

Tap into an on-demand creative team with Flex tokens, ready when you need them

Embrace the freedom of our Flex pay-as-you-go model.

You can snag tokens in advance and exchange them for daily access to a variety of Autodesk 3D tools like 3ds Max, Maya, Maya Creative, Flame, and more, at just the right moment.

See how Autodesk customers leverage our tools
on some of their big projects

Product visualizations

Discover how Jon Formento, the founder of a CG and 3D boutique, uses 3ds Max and Maya for his clients like Moncler and IKEA.

“Moncler, St. Moritz”. — 2020, © jformento

Characters

See how Untold Studios uses Autodesk tools to create the memorable Frito Lay’s “Push It” spot featuring dancing photoreal animals.

Image courtesy of Untold Studios

Commercials

Learn how our customer The Mill used Maya and Arnold to put a CG mullet on an eagle for the 2024 Kawasaki Super Bowl spot.

VFX breakdown by The Mill from beforeandafters.com

Our customers spill the beans

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

How long do I have to use my Flex tokens, and do they roll over?

You have one year from the purchase date to use your tokens for Flex. As Flex is a pay-as-you-go model, tokens do not roll over and you may purchase additional tokens at any time. You will receive notifications from Autodesk when you have a low balance.

How am I charged for Flex product usage?

For products and services charged per day

When a user opens and signs into an Autodesk product included with Flex, they will be charged a daily rate per product once every 24 hours. Users will not be charged for using multiple versions or reopening the product within the 24-hour period.

 

For example, Priscilla opens and signs into 3ds Max from 8 AM-5 PM on Monday. Her team is charged 6 tokens. She opens 3ds Max from 7 AM - 5 PM on Tuesday. Her team is charged 6 tokens at 8 AM. She closes 3ds Max at 5 PM and does not open it again for the week. She will only be charged for two days of usage.

 

For products and services charged per result

Users will be charged a variable rate based on the type of result (for example, rendering an image in Revit).

 

View the rates for each product and service available with Flex.

Should I purchase Flex or a subscription?

Flex is best for occasional users while Subscription is best for frequent users.

 

Here are some other differences:

 

Flex:

  • Buy tokens to access a wide range of Autodesk products.
  • Use tokens to access a product for 24 hours at a time or to generate a result.
  • Assign as many users as you want to Flex and manage which products they can access. 

Subscription:

  • Buy subscriptions to specific Autodesk products.
  • Use the product as often as you want during the subscription term.
  • Assign each subscription to a specific user; reassign the subscription as often as you need. 

Can I have a mix of both Flex and subscription in my team?

Yes, admins can have users on a mix of subscriptions and Flex.

When a user is assigned to both subscriptions and Flex, subscriptions will be used before tokens. For example, if Priscilla is assigned to Flex and a subscription of Maya, she will use her subscription when she accesses Maya and will not use any tokens. If she accesses Flame without a subscription, she will use tokens.

Can I return Flex tokens?

Flex tokens can be returned up to 30 days after the date of purchase. Contact support to start your return.

I have multiple teams in my Autodesk Account. Can I spilt my Flex purchases across my teams?

If you would like to order Flex tokens for multiple teams, place one order per team. After purchase, sign in to your Autodesk Account to assign each order to the appropriate team. If you would like to move your Flex order to another team, its remaining token balance must be moved in full.

Where can I purchase Flex tokens?

Tokens can be purchased online or through an eligible Autodesk Partner (US Site). You can purchase more tokens any time using either method, regardless of how you made your initial purchase. Non-payment of invoices will result in the loss of access to products included with Flex and, potentially, future purchase privileges.

Which Autodesk plan benefits do I receive when I buy Flex tokens?

Your users assigned to Flex automatically receive the benefits of the plan you currently have for your subscriptions. If you do not have any existing Autodesk subscriptions, your users assigned to Flex will automatically receive the Standard plan. If you would like to upgrade to a Premium plan or have any questions about Autodesk pricing, please reach out to your Autodesk representative or partner (US Site).

What happens when I run out of Flex tokens and my users try to open a product?

If your team does not have enough tokens, users will lose access to Flex and will be unable to open the product. Flex is a pay as you go model, so users will be able to use products once more tokens are purchased.

How do I manage Flex after purchase?

Find out how to set up and manage Flex.

Can I restrict user acccess to Autodesk products included with Flex?

Admins have the option to provide access to all products included with Flex to all users or to restrict access to specific products or users.

Where can I get technical support?

Choose the support option that works best for you–phone, chat, email, or remote desktop assistance. Contact our support specialists and explore our self-service help.

What volume discounts are available for tokens?

Token quantity Cost/token
4,999 and under
 CA$4.05
5,000 - 9,999
 CA$3.95
10,000 - 14,999
 CA$3.85
15,000 - 24,999
 CA$3.75
25,000 - 49,999
 CA$3.65
50,000 - 99,999
 CA$3.54
100,000 - 249,999
 CA$3.44
250,000 and above
 CA$3.24
Explore our treasure trove of Flex resources

Trailblazing digital artistry is now within reach

drawing of two tokens

Calculate your tokens

Choose your products, specify the number of users, and provide the average number of days per month each user will be utilizing a product to determine the recommended amount of tokens required for your agency.

two groups of tokens with an addition symbol between them

Buy more, save more

Pay less per token when you buy 5,000 or more. The more you buy, the larger the discount.
Use the estimator tool, ask our expert sales team, or contact an eligible Autodesk partner to determine the right number of tokens for you.

A shield with the number 30 in it and an arrow going counter-clockwise around the number

Money back guarantee

Try your Autodesk software risk free—if you’re not satisfied, we’ll refund your Flex tokens. Flex tokens can be returned up to 30 days after the date of purchase. Contact support to start your return.

Find the right mix between Flex and subscriptions

Flex is best for occasional users, while subscription is best for frequent users. With Flex you can purchase tokens to access a wide range of Autodesk products.

Still got questions?

If you've journeyed through our page and still have questions about how Autodesk Flex can benefit your creative team, don't fret. Our dedicated sales team is ready to illuminate any grey areas and ensure that you have all the information you need. Let's chat and turn those question marks into light bulbs!

Image courtesy of Fat Tony Studio