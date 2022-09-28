To better serve the needs of the media and entertainment industry, we have evolved Autodesk Maya LT software into Autodesk Maya Creative: a flexible, lower-cost version of Maya with powerful modeling, animation, and rendering tools. To provide you with the creative toolset of Maya without the limitations of Maya LT, such as reduced polycount export, we've added several new features to help give you a more robust toolset for creating high-quality 3D content.