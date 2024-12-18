Help with buying and renewing

Purchasing subscriptions in the new buying experience

  • Starting June 10, 2024, most customers can purchase subscriptions with Autodesk in a new way.*
  • In this new buying process you can purchase digitally direct from Autodesk.com, Autodesk sales, find an Autodesk Partner (US Site), or work with your existing preferred partner.
  • Your partner will provide a quote, but the actual transaction happens directly between Autodesk and you, the customer.
  • Most customers will need to set up Autodesk as a vendor to take advantage of this new way to buy. Please verify with your procurement department.

*Some regions and customer types are not eligible for the new buying experience. Please contact Autodesk support or your partner for questions about purchasing.

How to purchase through a quote

Purchasing directly from Autodesk through a quote from a partner started June 10, 2024. In this new buying process for subscriptions, your partner provides a quote and continues to work with you, but the actual payment transaction happens directly between you (the customer) and Autodesk.

  1. After requesting a quote from your partner, you will receive an email notification containing the quote. It contains the quote number, expiration date, and total price, including applicable discounts.
  2. Quotes can be sent to anyone in the company and up to five additional contacts.
  3. Accept the quote and select Buy in the email to purchase.
  4. There are multiple ways to pay for a quote, including pay by invoice. Quotes over $25,000 USD (or the equivalent in your local currency) may not be paid by credit card or PayPal. See the Payments section for more information.
  5. Most customers will need to set up Autodesk as a vendor to take advantage of this new way to buy. Verify with your procurement department.

How to buy to buy flex tokens through a quote

  1. Start by using the Flex estimator, decide on a token amount, and contact your partner or Autodesk sales to request a quote.
  2. After requesting a quote from your partner or Autodesk sales, you will receive an email notification that the quote is ready to review. It contains the quote number, expiration date, and total price, including applicable discounts.
  3. Accept the quote and select Buy in the email to purchase.
  4. Most customers will need to set up Autodesk as a vendor to take advantage of this new way to buy. Please verify with your procurement department.

Selecting an account during ordering

An Autodesk account is required to complete an order. If you have an existing Autodesk account, we recommend that you use the email address and password for that account. All correspondence about your order, subscription benefits, and future product releases are sent to the email address associated with your Autodesk account.

  • To sign in to an existing account: Enter your Autodesk account email address and password. Select Forgot to reset your password
  • To create an account: Enter an email address and password during ordering. The billing information you enter is used for your profile. Visit accounts.autodesk.com to edit your profile after placing an order.
  • To create a password: Enter a password with a minimum of eight characters that contains at least one letter and one number. The password must also contain at least three unique characters.

Roles, permissions, and communications

Roles and role assignment

The Autodesk account you are signed into during purchase or renewal becomes both the purchaser and primary administrator (admin) account for the subscription. The purchaser role has historically been called the contract manager.

 

Purchasers are considered the primary account contact and manage billing, renewals, and other self-serve functions in account like switching terms and adding seats.

 

Purchasers can re-assign the primary admin role to another person in the organization but will retain their purchaser responsibilities

 

Admins assign and manage products, users, teams, and groups. They oversee user access to downloads, training, and usage. There are both primary and secondary admins. Primary admins can assign secondary admins.

 

Purchasers can also add up to five payers to handle transactions when using the pay-by-invoice payment method. See Payment section for information about assigning and adding payers.

 

To assign admin roles, navigate to User Management/By User in Autodesk account. To change the purchaser role, please contact support.

 

See User management admin roles for more information.

 

Communications

Purchasers receive information by email about their subscriptions. They receive order confirmations, renewals, expirations, and other transactional notifications such as co-terming additional seats and invoices due.

 

The order confirmation email contains your order number. Save this message as a record of your purchase.

 

Admins receive emails about user management, product access, download, activation, and training.

 

Admins do not receive emails related to billing and renewals unless they are also the purchaser.

 

Payers receive emails about invoices.

 

Permissions

Purchasers have full visibility and access to manage subscription billing and renewal in Autodesk account. They receive transactional alerts in the Billing & Orders section of Autodesk account. Purchasers who reassign their primary admin role become secondary admins but retain their purchaser visibility and responsibilities for managing billing and renewals.

 

Admins (who are not also purchasers) have access to product download, user, team and group assignment, management, and reporting in Autodesk account. They have limited visibility into billing or renewal information and cannot act on any billing or renewal.

Ordering after a free trial

Follow these instructions to convert your trial to a paid subscription without the need to download or install additional software.

  1. Start your trial software and select Buy on the trial screen or purchase online from the products page.
  2. Enter the same Autodesk ID/email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial and follow the instructions to complete your order.
  3. Restart your software.
  4. Use your Autodesk account credentials (email and password) to sign in. For more information, refer to Run and authenticate your software.

Store time zone and customer time zone starting June 10, 2024

Refer to the final pricing at checkout with the most up-to-date pricing based on your time zone.

Troubleshooting order errors

The following troubleshooting tips help eliminate errors you may encounter during checkout:

  • Place separate orders: You might get an error if you combine different product license types or terms in the same order. Place separate orders for each product type or subscription term.
  • Restart your browser: Closing and restarting your web browser could solve issues with web-based applications.
  • Clear cache and browsing data: Data from previous visits can cause problems when you order.
  • Try a different browser: If other troubleshooting options don't work, try using another web browser.
  • If you encounter errors in requesting a quote, reach out to your partner or Autodesk sales for help.

 

Order assistance

If you're having trouble placing your order online, contact support for help with the following:

  • Placing an order
  • Selecting the software you need
  • Understanding subscription options
  • Accessing your software and services after purchase

 

Product Access
In most cases, products are available in your account soon after purchase. If you don't receive the confirmation or fulfillment email messages within 24 hours of placing your order, check your spam folder or contact support for assistance.

Troubleshooting quote errors

  • Please work directly with your partner to request a quote. 
  • Once you receive the quote, ensure it has the correct contact information to avoid requoting or invoice issues.
  • If you need to change any of the details on the quote, contact your partner to make the changes and have the quote reissued.

Payments

Payment options

You can pay with credit card, PayPal, direct debit, pay by invoice, or pay by bank. Not all payment methods are available for all subscriptions. The Autodesk sales team can assist with purchase orders globally. Contact us.

Processing online payments

We process charges for your order when our systems complete the order and make your software or services available online. Processing typically takes a few minutes but can take up to 24 hours. Check with your payment provider for information about when charges will be posted to your account.

How to purchase through invoice

When you convert your quote and submit your order, you can select a payment option, including pay by invoice. Pay by invoice is only available when purchasing by quote, unless you already have an existing subscription using pay by invoice.

 

Follow the steps in checkout to enter payer information (US Site).

How to pay invoices

Invoices contain all the necessary details to remit payment, including the bank information to submit payment by bank transfer.

 

Accessing invoices

You can access and pay for invoices in your Autodesk account. Navigate to Invoices and Credit Memos, click Pay, and follow the steps to pay your invoice with your payment method of choice.

 

You will also receive an invoice from Autodesk by email. Click the link in the attached invoice PDF, which brings you to Invoices and Credit Memos in your Autodesk account. Here you can see your open and paid invoices, as well as your credit memos and cash balances.

 

Paying invoices through Autodesk account

  • You can pay a single invoice or select multiple invoices to pay.
  • When you select Pay, multiple payment options appear, including credit card, PayPal, direct debit, bank transfer, credit memo, and cash balance. Invoices above $25,000 USD (or the equivalent in your local currency) cannot be paid with a credit card or PayPal.
  • If you pay your invoice by check (not available in all countries), the remit address will be shown on your invoice. Please do not send checks to Autodesk headquarters.
  • Within several minutes after payment is received and processed by Autodesk, invoices should appear in the Invoices and Credit Memos > paid invoices view. The payment may show pending for a few minutes before it updates.

 

Adding and managing payers in Autodesk account

To add a payer during checkout, you can add the email address for the person in your organization authorized to receive and pay emailed invoices. 

 

To add or manage payers in your account, select Invoices and Credit Memos, and then select Manage Payers below the payer number to enter or change email addresses.

 

You can save up to five payer emails for each invoice. See Instructions (US Site). These payers receive invoices and notifications and are responsible for payment.

Changing to a different payment method

For an existing subscription

Sign in to your Autodesk account.

There are two places you can manage your payment methods.

  1. Under Billing and Orders, select Subscriptions and Contracts.
    From the list of software, select the subscription associated with the bank card you want to change.
    In the individual subscription view, select Edit under your payment information.
    In this view, you can edit the billing address and expiration date of an existing payment method. If the card number has changed, add the card as a new card.
    To add a new card or change to a different payment such as PayPal or Direct Debit, select Change Payment Method.

  2. Under Billing and Orders, select Payment Methods.
    Here you can see all your payment methods in one place and make changes across subscriptions. You can edit, delete, or change the payment method associated with each subscription.

    Changing your payment method to Pay by invoice is only available if you have set up an existing line of credit during checkout.
    If you do not have an existing line of credit, choose to renew or purchase new through quote, then choose pay by invoice in checkout.

    Once you have one subscription using pay by invoice as a payment method, you can then change other subscriptions to pay by invoice.

 

For a new subscription

  • You can use a payment method already saved in your account, or you can add a new card or payment method as part of the checkout process.
  • If you're not sure whether the information for an existing card is current, re-enter it as a new card.

Paying taxes and fees

Depending on the order, sales tax may be calculated and charged. Sales tax charges are calculated based on the Customer Detail address and appear on the order review screen after you enter your billing address.

 

Tax exempt customers: Tax exemption is supported in most countries. Contact us if you have trouble with tax exemption during checkout.

Prorations

  • When transacting a purchase that requires proration, such as co-terming or extensions, daily proration will be used.
  • Daily proration is based on the standard number of days per term, as follows:
    • 30 days for monthly
    • 365 days for annual
    • 1095 days for multi-year (three years)
  • We do not adjust for leap years.
  • The calculation for daily proration is as follows:
    • The Subscription Rate Plan (SRP) divided by the standard number of days of the term equates to the daily rate of the subscription.
    • Once you have the daily rate, you can determine the total prorated price by multiplying the daily rate by the number of days being purchased.

  • The prorated price does not include any applicable taxes. Extensions can be transacted in the 90-day renewal window.

Multi-year billed annually for subscriptions purchased or renewed starting June 10, 2024

Three-year subscriptions purchased or renewed on or after June 10, 2024, will be billed in three annual installments. The first payment is due at the time of the transaction or renewal, the second payment is due on the first anniversary date, and final payment is due on the second anniversary date.

Troubleshooting payment errors

Here are some items to check if you encounter payment errors during the checkout process:

  • Card number and expiration date: For security reasons, you cannot view or edit new or existing card information after you enter it during check-out. You can try entering the card information again as a new payment method by selecting Add Card. Verify that the card number and expiration date are correct.
  • Name and billing address: Verify that the name and billing address match the address on record with your payment provider. You can review and edit these items in the cart.
  • Purchase limits: Some banks place a limit on how much you can spend on an individual purchase or in a single day. Even if you have funds available, your bank may not authorize the charge. Call your bank and ask them to authorize the charge or get information about their online purchase policies.  Autodesk does not allow new or renewal quotes over $25,000 before tax (or the equivalent in your local currency) to be paid by credit/debit or PayPal.  Please contact your partner or find an alternative payment method.

Payment error upon renewal: If you encounter a payment error on renewal, either edit your current payment method or add a new payment method according to the directions under Changing to a different payment method.

Troubleshooting invoice errors

If you receive an error while trying to pay by invoice, please contact  CFS.Americas@autodesk.com for assistance.

Subscription management

Switch product through quote

Products purchased or renewed after June 10, 2024 can be switched during the renewal window, 90 days before the renewal date. The switch will take effect on your renewal date.

 

To switch product, contact your partner or Autodesk sales for a quote.

Change term

Most subscriptions allow for use of the self-serve change term function in Autodesk account, or change terms through a quote. Any term changes will take effect at your next renewal date.

Co-term for subscriptions purchased or renewed starting June 10, 2024

Same product

  • Starting June 10, 2024, seats added to existing subscriptions will be co-termed and prorated to the existing subscription’s renewal date. Seat reductions take effect upon renewal.
  • When co-terming to a multi-year subscription, your first billing will be prorated to the multi-year subscription’s anniversary date. Any additional billings are due on each of the remaining anniversary dates.

 

New product

  •  To purchase a new product subscription and have it aligned to an existing subscription of a different product, contact your partner (US Site) for a quote.

 

Extension to align existing subscriptions

  • If you have two or more subscriptions that you’d like to align to the same renewal date, contact your partner (US Site).

 

Guidelines for extensions when aligning existing subscriptions

  • When extending a subscription, the subscription must align to a subscription with future end date. Backdating is not permitted nor are refunds given.
  • Subscription status cannot be 'canceled.'
  • The underlying product(s) is eligible for renewal (and not in an end of renewal status).
  • Subscription is extended to align to the subscription end date of an existing subscription.
  • Extensions are permitted up to 39 months from the transaction date or 36 months from the subscription end date for annual or three-year subscriptions, whichever is less.

Renewals

Who can renew an organization’s subscription?

To renew your organization’s subscriptions, you must be the purchaser on the subscription. See Roles, permissions, and communications for more information.

Renewing subscriptions

Digital direct subscriptions purchased at Autodesk.com, with auto-renew on, will continue to renew as they do today. No action is needed.

 

Starting June 10, 2024, you can renew subscriptions with Autodesk in new ways.

  • Most renewed and newly purchased subscriptions will automatically renew unless you turn off auto-renew in Autodesk account.
  • Early renewal may be available 90 days before your renewal date through your partner or in Autodesk account, depending on the type of subscription.
  • Your partner can provide a quote to you (up to 90 days before renewal) and continue to be involved in the renewal phase except for the actual renewal payment transaction—which happens directly between you (the customer) and Autodesk.
  • You can renew expired or suspended subscriptions if you're still in the late renewal period. To get a quote, contact your Autodesk partner or complete your renewal through your Autodesk account.

What are my options for renewal?

Depending on your type of subscription, the following paths to renewal may be available.

  • Auto-renew: Subscriptions with auto-renew on will automatically renew on their renewal date. Make sure auto-renew is set to ON and that your payment method is up to date.

    You can change your subscription at any time before your renewal date in your Autodesk account, such as adding or reducing seats, changing terms or your payment method.

  • Early renewal: Annual and multi-year subscriptions may be available to renew up to 90 days before their renewal date, either through the partner or in Autodesk account.

  • Through quote from a partner: Partners can provide a renewal quote up to 90 days before your renewal date that can be paid directly from the quote or in your account.

    If you’re working with a partner on a renewal quote that includes changes to your original subscription, make sure to turn auto-renew off until the quote has been finalized and executed to avoid an incorrect renewal being processed.

How to renew through a quote

  • To renew through a quote, you can work with your existing preferred partner or find a new partner (US Site).
  • After requesting a renewal quote from your partner, you will receive an email notification containing the quote. It contains the quote number, expiration date, and total price, including applicable discounts.
  • Quotes can be sent to anyone in the company and up to five additional contacts.
  • Review the quote and select Buy in the quote to purchase.
  • Prices on the quote are valid until the expiration date shown.

Please ensure that the quote has the correct contact information to avoid requoting or invoice issues. If you need to change any of the details on the quote, ask your partner to make the changes and have the quote reissued.

How to renew for pay-by-invoice customers

The process is like the renew-by-quote process, but with some considerations.

 

Invoices are issued on the day of renewal and need to be paid according to the specified terms.

 

Auto renew

Keeping auto-renew on ensures that an invoice for your renewal will be automatically generated on your renewal date.  This invoice must be paid according to its terms to ensure continued product access.

  • Make any needed changes to your subscription (such as add or reduce seats) or invoice (such as PO number) before your renewal date in your Autodesk account. Changes can be made in your account or through a new renewal quote from your partner.
  • Failure to finalize changes prior to renewal will cause the auto-invoice to be generated incorrectly and a return will have to be processed within the return period and within the payment term period.
  • Once returned, customers should turn auto-renew off for those returned products and request or act on a renewal quote that reflected the changes needed.

 

Renew early

  • In Autodesk account, you can renew early and choose Pay by invoice as your payment method, if you have an existing line of credit. The invoice will be issued and must be paid according to its terms.
  • You can request a renewal quote from your partner up to 90 days prior to renewal. Once you execute that quote and choose pay by invoice, the invoice will be issued and must be paid according to its terms.

 

Through quote from partner

Partners can provide a renewal quote up to 90 days before your renewal date that can be paid directly from the quote or in Autodesk account. When executing the quote, choose Pay by invoice and an invoice will be generated that must be paid according to the payment terms.

 

Modifying invoice details in account

To make changes to an invoice before renewal, navigate to Subscription & Contracts in your Autodesk account. Select a product to see the subscription details. Click Edit Invoice Details under Payment. You can update a PO number, add notes, or attach PO documents.

How to switch to renew by invoice

Starting June 10, 2024, you can self-serve change your payment method to pay by invoice for your renewal—only if you already have another subscription on pay by invoice.

 

If outside the renewal window, navigate to Payment Center in your Autodesk account and follow the steps outlined in Changing to a different payment method.

 

If within the renewal window, follow the steps in checkout and choose pay by invoice as your payment method.

 

If you do not have another subscription on pay by invoice, choose to renew through a quote, which will allow you to add the necessary information to pay by invoice.

Time zone-based renewal and expiration dates starting June 10, 2024

You can find your renewal or expiration date in your order confirmation and in your Autodesk account.

 

If auto-renew is off, the expiration date is based on the time zone where the subscription was purchased. If auto-renew is on, the renewal date is the day after the expiration date.

 

Example: You purchase an annual subscription June 10, 2024. If auto-renew is turned off, your expiration date and time is June 9, 2025 at 23:59:59 PST. If auto-renew is turned on, your renewal date is June 10, 2025 at 00:00:00 PST.

Expiration, suspension, and cancellation

How to cancel a subscription

To cancel your subscription, turn off auto-renew so you will not be charged at your renewal date, now your expiration date. You can continue to use your software until its expiration date.

 

If you change your mind, you may still be able to renew up to 45 days past your renewal date by either turning on auto-renewal, renewing in cart, or contacting your partner for a quote.

New cancellation process for subscriptions or Flex tokens purchased or renewed starting June 10, 2024*

If you choose to not renew your subscription, or in cases where payment has not been received and processed by Autodesk on the payment due date, a subscription goes through the following stages: Expired > Suspended > Canceled. This process starts on the subscription end date or invoice payment due date, whichever is earlier.

 

What to expect when you go through the expiration process

 

Stage: Expired

When your subscription moves from Active to Expired for non-renewal or non-payment, action (payment or renewal) is required to prevent the subscription from being suspended.

 

Stage: Suspended

If you do not renew or make a payment in the Expired stage, your subscription will move to Suspended, which lasts for a subsequent 30 days for annual and multi-year subscriptions or 15 days for monthly subscriptions. Access to your product will be removed, but you can still renew or make payment to reactivate your subscription in the Suspended stage and regain access to your product.

 

Stage: Canceled

If you do not act in either the Expired or Suspended stages, your subscription will be moved to Canceled and the subscription can no longer be renewed or reactivated. You will have to purchase a new subscription for access to the product. If your subscription was canceled due to a non-payment of a line of credit, you may need to use another payment method for subscription purchases and renewals and may be required to pre-pay for future orders.

 

Functionality in each stage:

 

 

Active

Expired

Suspended

Canceled

Product Access

All functions active      

All functions active

No access

No access

User Management

All functions active

All functions active

Assignments preserved

Assignments deleted

Downloads & Uploads

All functions active

Upgrades not allowed      

No access

No access

Reporting Insights

All functions active

No access

No access

No access

Product Support

All functions active

Self Help

Self Help

Self Help

 

*The shutoff process does not apply to the following offerings, and they will lose product access when expired; Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk Build 500, Autodesk Build 5000, Autodesk Build Unlimited, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Takeoff & Autodesk Workshop XR.

Return policies

Subscription orders placed directly with Autodesk

To receive a full refund for a monthly subscription, you must return it within 15 days of the initial purchase or renewal date.

 

For a refund on annual or 3-year subscriptions, you must initiate the return within 30 days of the purchase or renewal date.

 

This policy applies only to purchases and renewals of subscriptions purchased directly from Autodesk. This policy doesn’t apply to any other products, services, or offerings. Examples of offerings to which the policy doesn’t apply include, but aren’t limited to, the following: consulting services, platform subscriptions, extra territory rights, cloud credits, and membership or similar fees.

 

Contact us to request a refund. Specify your preferred contact option and your order information to help us issue your refund quickly.

Flex token orders placed directly with Autodesk

For a refund on Flex token orders, you must initiate the return within 30 days of the purchase date.

Orders placed with a retailer or Autodesk reseller

Return policies for subscription and subscription renewal charges from third-party retailers or authorized Autodesk resellers vary. Contact your seller directly for information about return policies. You can find this information in Autodesk account.