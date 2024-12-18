& Construction
*Some regions and customer types are not eligible for the new buying experience. Please contact Autodesk support or your partner for questions about purchasing.
Purchasing directly from Autodesk through a quote from a partner started June 10, 2024. In this new buying process for subscriptions, your partner provides a quote and continues to work with you, but the actual payment transaction happens directly between you (the customer) and Autodesk.
An Autodesk account is required to complete an order. If you have an existing Autodesk account, we recommend that you use the email address and password for that account. All correspondence about your order, subscription benefits, and future product releases are sent to the email address associated with your Autodesk account.
The Autodesk account you are signed into during purchase or renewal becomes both the purchaser and primary administrator (admin) account for the subscription. The purchaser role has historically been called the contract manager.
Purchasers are considered the primary account contact and manage billing, renewals, and other self-serve functions in account like switching terms and adding seats.
Purchasers can re-assign the primary admin role to another person in the organization but will retain their purchaser responsibilities
Admins assign and manage products, users, teams, and groups. They oversee user access to downloads, training, and usage. There are both primary and secondary admins. Primary admins can assign secondary admins.
Purchasers can also add up to five payers to handle transactions when using the pay-by-invoice payment method. See Payment section for information about assigning and adding payers.
To assign admin roles, navigate to User Management/By User in Autodesk account. To change the purchaser role, please contact support.
See User management admin roles for more information.
Purchasers receive information by email about their subscriptions. They receive order confirmations, renewals, expirations, and other transactional notifications such as co-terming additional seats and invoices due.
The order confirmation email contains your order number. Save this message as a record of your purchase.
Admins receive emails about user management, product access, download, activation, and training.
Admins do not receive emails related to billing and renewals unless they are also the purchaser.
Payers receive emails about invoices.
Purchasers have full visibility and access to manage subscription billing and renewal in Autodesk account. They receive transactional alerts in the Billing & Orders section of Autodesk account. Purchasers who reassign their primary admin role become secondary admins but retain their purchaser visibility and responsibilities for managing billing and renewals.
Admins (who are not also purchasers) have access to product download, user, team and group assignment, management, and reporting in Autodesk account. They have limited visibility into billing or renewal information and cannot act on any billing or renewal.
Follow these instructions to convert your trial to a paid subscription without the need to download or install additional software.
Refer to the final pricing at checkout with the most up-to-date pricing based on your time zone.
The following troubleshooting tips help eliminate errors you may encounter during checkout:
Order assistance
If you're having trouble placing your order online, contact support for help with the following:
Product Access
In most cases, products are available in your account soon after purchase. If you don't receive the confirmation or fulfillment email messages within 24 hours of placing your order, check your spam folder or contact support for assistance.
You can pay with credit card, PayPal, direct debit, pay by invoice, or pay by bank. Not all payment methods are available for all subscriptions. The Autodesk sales team can assist with purchase orders globally. Contact us.
When you convert your quote and submit your order, you can select a payment option, including pay by invoice. Pay by invoice is only available when purchasing by quote, unless you already have an existing subscription using pay by invoice.
Follow the steps in checkout to enter payer information (US Site).
Invoices contain all the necessary details to remit payment, including the bank information to submit payment by bank transfer.
Accessing invoices
You can access and pay for invoices in your Autodesk account. Navigate to Invoices and Credit Memos, click Pay, and follow the steps to pay your invoice with your payment method of choice.
You will also receive an invoice from Autodesk by email. Click the link in the attached invoice PDF, which brings you to Invoices and Credit Memos in your Autodesk account. Here you can see your open and paid invoices, as well as your credit memos and cash balances.
Paying invoices through Autodesk account
To add a payer during checkout, you can add the email address for the person in your organization authorized to receive and pay emailed invoices.
To add or manage payers in your account, select Invoices and Credit Memos, and then select Manage Payers below the payer number to enter or change email addresses.
You can save up to five payer emails for each invoice. See Instructions (US Site). These payers receive invoices and notifications and are responsible for payment.
For an existing subscription
Sign in to your Autodesk account.
There are two places you can manage your payment methods.
For a new subscription
Depending on the order, sales tax may be calculated and charged. Sales tax charges are calculated based on the Customer Detail address and appear on the order review screen after you enter your billing address.
Tax exempt customers: Tax exemption is supported in most countries. Contact us if you have trouble with tax exemption during checkout.
Three-year subscriptions purchased or renewed on or after June 10, 2024, will be billed in three annual installments. The first payment is due at the time of the transaction or renewal, the second payment is due on the first anniversary date, and final payment is due on the second anniversary date.
Here are some items to check if you encounter payment errors during the checkout process:
Payment error upon renewal: If you encounter a payment error on renewal, either edit your current payment method or add a new payment method according to the directions under Changing to a different payment method.
If you receive an error while trying to pay by invoice, please contact CFS.Americas@autodesk.com for assistance.
Products purchased or renewed after June 10, 2024 can be switched during the renewal window, 90 days before the renewal date. The switch will take effect on your renewal date.
To switch product, contact your partner or Autodesk sales for a quote.
Most subscriptions allow for use of the self-serve change term function in Autodesk account, or change terms through a quote. Any term changes will take effect at your next renewal date.
Same product
New product
Extension to align existing subscriptions
Guidelines for extensions when aligning existing subscriptions
Digital direct subscriptions purchased at Autodesk.com, with auto-renew on, will continue to renew as they do today. No action is needed.
Starting June 10, 2024, you can renew subscriptions with Autodesk in new ways.
Watch video (4:36 min.)
Depending on your type of subscription, the following paths to renewal may be available.
Please ensure that the quote has the correct contact information to avoid requoting or invoice issues. If you need to change any of the details on the quote, ask your partner to make the changes and have the quote reissued.
The process is like the renew-by-quote process, but with some considerations.
Invoices are issued on the day of renewal and need to be paid according to the specified terms.
Auto renew
Keeping auto-renew on ensures that an invoice for your renewal will be automatically generated on your renewal date. This invoice must be paid according to its terms to ensure continued product access.
Renew early
Through quote from partner
Partners can provide a renewal quote up to 90 days before your renewal date that can be paid directly from the quote or in Autodesk account. When executing the quote, choose Pay by invoice and an invoice will be generated that must be paid according to the payment terms.
Modifying invoice details in account
To make changes to an invoice before renewal, navigate to Subscription & Contracts in your Autodesk account. Select a product to see the subscription details. Click Edit Invoice Details under Payment. You can update a PO number, add notes, or attach PO documents.
Starting June 10, 2024, you can self-serve change your payment method to pay by invoice for your renewal—only if you already have another subscription on pay by invoice.
If outside the renewal window, navigate to Payment Center in your Autodesk account and follow the steps outlined in Changing to a different payment method.
If within the renewal window, follow the steps in checkout and choose pay by invoice as your payment method.
If you do not have another subscription on pay by invoice, choose to renew through a quote, which will allow you to add the necessary information to pay by invoice.
You can find your renewal or expiration date in your order confirmation and in your Autodesk account.
If auto-renew is off, the expiration date is based on the time zone where the subscription was purchased. If auto-renew is on, the renewal date is the day after the expiration date.
Example: You purchase an annual subscription June 10, 2024. If auto-renew is turned off, your expiration date and time is June 9, 2025 at 23:59:59 PST. If auto-renew is turned on, your renewal date is June 10, 2025 at 00:00:00 PST.
To cancel your subscription, turn off auto-renew so you will not be charged at your renewal date, now your expiration date. You can continue to use your software until its expiration date.
If you change your mind, you may still be able to renew up to 45 days past your renewal date by either turning on auto-renewal, renewing in cart, or contacting your partner for a quote.
If you choose to not renew your subscription, or in cases where payment has not been received and processed by Autodesk on the payment due date, a subscription goes through the following stages: Expired > Suspended > Canceled. This process starts on the subscription end date or invoice payment due date, whichever is earlier.
What to expect when you go through the expiration process
Stage: Expired
When your subscription moves from Active to Expired for non-renewal or non-payment, action (payment or renewal) is required to prevent the subscription from being suspended.
Stage: Suspended
If you do not renew or make a payment in the Expired stage, your subscription will move to Suspended, which lasts for a subsequent 30 days for annual and multi-year subscriptions or 15 days for monthly subscriptions. Access to your product will be removed, but you can still renew or make payment to reactivate your subscription in the Suspended stage and regain access to your product.
Stage: Canceled
If you do not act in either the Expired or Suspended stages, your subscription will be moved to Canceled and the subscription can no longer be renewed or reactivated. You will have to purchase a new subscription for access to the product. If your subscription was canceled due to a non-payment of a line of credit, you may need to use another payment method for subscription purchases and renewals and may be required to pre-pay for future orders.
Functionality in each stage:
|
|
Active
|
Expired
|
Suspended
|
Canceled
|
Product Access
|
All functions active
|
All functions active
|
No access
|
No access
|
User Management
|
All functions active
|
All functions active
|
Assignments preserved
|
Assignments deleted
|
Downloads & Uploads
|
All functions active
|
Upgrades not allowed
|
No access
|
No access
|
Reporting Insights
|
All functions active
|
No access
|
No access
|
No access
|
Product Support
|
All functions active
|
Self Help
|
Self Help
|
Self Help
*The shutoff process does not apply to the following offerings, and they will lose product access when expired; Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk Build 500, Autodesk Build 5000, Autodesk Build Unlimited, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Takeoff & Autodesk Workshop XR.
To receive a full refund for a monthly subscription, you must return it within 15 days of the initial purchase or renewal date.
For a refund on annual or 3-year subscriptions, you must initiate the return within 30 days of the purchase or renewal date.
This policy applies only to purchases and renewals of subscriptions purchased directly from Autodesk. This policy doesn’t apply to any other products, services, or offerings. Examples of offerings to which the policy doesn’t apply include, but aren’t limited to, the following: consulting services, platform subscriptions, extra territory rights, cloud credits, and membership or similar fees.
Contact us to request a refund. Specify your preferred contact option and your order information to help us issue your refund quickly.
Return policies for subscription and subscription renewal charges from third-party retailers or authorized Autodesk resellers vary. Contact your seller directly for information about return policies. You can find this information in Autodesk account.