Roles and role assignment

The Autodesk account you are signed into during purchase or renewal becomes both the purchaser and primary administrator (admin) account for the subscription. The purchaser role has historically been called the contract manager.

Purchasers are considered the primary account contact and manage billing, renewals, and other self-serve functions in account like switching terms and adding seats.

Purchasers can re-assign the primary admin role to another person in the organization but will retain their purchaser responsibilities

Admins assign and manage products, users, teams, and groups. They oversee user access to downloads, training, and usage. There are both primary and secondary admins. Primary admins can assign secondary admins.

Purchasers can also add up to five payers to handle transactions when using the pay-by-invoice payment method. See Payment section for information about assigning and adding payers.

To assign admin roles, navigate to User Management/By User in Autodesk account. To change the purchaser role, please contact support.

See User management admin roles for more information.

Communications

Purchasers receive information by email about their subscriptions. They receive order confirmations, renewals, expirations, and other transactional notifications such as co-terming additional seats and invoices due.

The order confirmation email contains your order number. Save this message as a record of your purchase.

Admins receive emails about user management, product access, download, activation, and training.

Admins do not receive emails related to billing and renewals unless they are also the purchaser.

Payers receive emails about invoices.

Permissions

Purchasers have full visibility and access to manage subscription billing and renewal in Autodesk account. They receive transactional alerts in the Billing & Orders section of Autodesk account. Purchasers who reassign their primary admin role become secondary admins but retain their purchaser visibility and responsibilities for managing billing and renewals.

Admins (who are not also purchasers) have access to product download, user, team and group assignment, management, and reporting in Autodesk account. They have limited visibility into billing or renewal information and cannot act on any billing or renewal.