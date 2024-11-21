With the Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro Viewer, users can:
- Open and view model network data logs and results
- Create and update the following:
- Database or transportable database
- Themes
- SQL queries
- Selection sets
- Workspaces
- Layer lists
- Label list
- Custom graphs
- Copy any data between databases/transportable databases
- Load background mapping and GIS layer data
- Create new views of results
Autodesk Viewer licence prevents users from
- Creating new simulations
- Re-running simulations on-premises and in the cloud
- Editing model attributes
Download
- Download InfoWorks WS Pro Viewer
- Install
Run the downloaded executable to unpack the InfoWorks WS Pro Viewer to a location of your choice and to begin the installation process. Note that administrator rights are needed to install this product.
- Learn more
A Readme Installation Guide and other important documentation are accessible from within the installer.