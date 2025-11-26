AUTODESK FUSION CONTRIBUTOR

Fusion Contributor is a level of access for stakeholders to securely collaborate on product development in Fusion – sharing designs, reviewing and managing projects from any device, anywhere. Internal teams and external partners can participate in workflows and stay informed, all without authoring permissions.

Fusion Contributor users working in Fusion Manage can view product lifecycle management data, create reports and contribute to workflows.

By streamlining collaboration and providing secure, real-time access to critical project data, Fusion Contributor ensures your teams can make faster, smarter decisions and drive innovation forward.