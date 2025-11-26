AUTODESK FUSION CONTRIBUTOR

& Construction
Fusion Contributor is a level of access for stakeholders to securely collaborate on product development in Fusion – sharing designs, reviewing and managing projects from any device, anywhere. Internal teams and external partners can participate in workflows and stay informed, all without authoring permissions.
Fusion Contributor users working in Fusion Manage can view product lifecycle management data, create reports and contribute to workflows.
By streamlining collaboration and providing secure, real-time access to critical project data, Fusion Contributor ensures your teams can make faster, smarter decisions and drive innovation forward.
Manage, access and share files securely with internal and external stakeholders. View and review designs instantly.
Centralise all design changes, comments and markups made from various teams to easily see how your project is progressing.
Access project details and collaborate anywhere, any time, on a web browser or mobile device and stay on track.
Store and manage versions of all your project data, including, designs, spreadsheets and documents.
Consume and edit product bill of material information to collaborate with upstream and downstream stakeholders.
Track design review feedback with annotations, markup and comments from any device.
Search for the data you need and see instant results to select and view what you need when you need it.
Access relevant data, items, business processes, BOMs, project files, documents and records to stay informed.
Participate in business process workflows as an approver or reviewer, diligently track assigned tasks and deadlines, and extract valuable insights from reports and charts.
Review attachments, provide feedback using markups and communicate with stakeholders within Fusion Manage, minimising email reliance and version confusion.
Receive real-time notifications for new tasks, pending actions or changes in product data to stay current with project updates.
