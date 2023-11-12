Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM features

Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM® CNC programming software includes feature recognition and automation tools to reduce programming time and help you start machining sooner.

Image showing a cylindrical component being programmed inside FeatureCAM

CNC milling

Use 3-, 4- and 5-axis CNC mills with a range of configurations

CNC turning

Work with enhanced programming lathes, including automatic corner rounding, part handling and more

Swiss-type lathes

Simulate sliding stock motion, use automatic tool mapping and get advanced synchronisation

Turn-mill centres

Optimise CNC programmes for multi-tasking turn-mill centres to reduce cycle times

Wire EDM machines

Programme 2- and 4-axis wire EDMs. Achieve high-surface quality with wire-specific strategies

FeatureCAM CNC programming software with feature recognition

Automated CNC programming

Programme parts faster

Automate your workflow from design to NC code to help reduce programming time. (video: 1:15 min.)

Feature recognition

Use feature recognition to scan, identify and create machinable features from your design. (video: 1:58 min.)

Built-in intelligence

FeatureCAM provides programming consistency by helping you select tools, stepover, stepdown and more. (video: 1:35 min.)

Simulation and safety

Collision avoidance

Use collision avoidance to trim toolpaths, tilt tools and avoid selected regions of your model. (video: 1:38 min.)

Clamps and fixtures

When programming parts, FeatureCAM updates toolpaths to help avoid collisions with work-holding devices. (video: 1:31 min.)

Simulation and visualisation

Avoid machine downtime. Highlight deviations between your programmed part and nominal design. (video: 1:09 min.)

CNC machining applications

CNC milling

FeatureCAM supports 3-, 4- and 5-axis CNC mills with a range of configurations. (video: 2:14 min.)

CNC turning

Enhance programming lathes with automatic corner rounding, part handling and more. (video: 1:17 min.)

Swiss-type lathes

Simulate sliding stock motion, use automatic tool mapping and get advanced synchronisation. (video: 1:42 min.)

Turn-mill centres

Optimise CNC programmes for multitasking turn-mill centres to reduce cycle times.

Bar-fed mills

Programme bar-fed mills, a type of mill-turn machine that combines continuous part production capabilities.

Wire EDM machines

Programme 2- and 4-axis wire EDMs. Achieve a high surface quality with wire-specific strategies.

PartMaker CAM for Swiss-type lathes

Swiss machining

Choose from multiple Swiss strategies, based on your available tooling and production volume.

Learn more

Cycle time efficiency

Synchronise and optimise your machining operations and processes. Maximise machine utilisation.

CNC compatibility and simulation

Programme a wide range of Swiss lathes from machine tool manufacturers globally.