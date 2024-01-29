Manage your software

Protect your work by managing your organisation's software assets.

What is software management?

Software management is the practice of managing the lifecycle of software assets within an organisation. 
 
Smart software asset management practices can help your business manage complex licences and prevent noncompliance. It can also help save you money by identifying over or under-deployment of licences. 
 
Software management isn't just about avoiding noncompliance. It helps protect your work, ensure productivity and is smart business.

How software management can help your business

Control costs

Match software assets to your needs and eliminate or reallocate underused products.

 

Reduce risk

Reduce the risk of infected computers due to malware by preventing downloads from unauthorised sites.

 

Common software management mistakes

Avoid these common mistakes around installation and deployment of Autodesk software: 

  • Thinking all Software Licence Agreements/Terms Of Use are the same. 
  • Employees downloading nonvalid software. 
  • Reusing machines without cleaning them first.
  • Sharing logins
  • Letting people/departments buy their own software. 

3 steps to managing your software assets

1. Develop policies

Put policies and procedures in place for responsible software management. Examples include a process for centralised software purchasing and a corporate policy statement on software use.

2. Audit software

Take an inventory of your software assets and compare it to what is allowed under your entitlements to determine what is compliant or not compliant. This can also help identify outdated or unnecessary software.

3. Set up routine audits

Schedule internal audits on a regular basis to ensure your business remains compliant as it changes or grows.

Learn more about managing your software

Business Software Alliance (BSA)

The Software Alliance (BSA) has compiled best practices and industry standards for software asset management.