There is a well-known saying that ‘seeing is believing’. This couldn’t be truer for Dura Vermeer. Putting on a VR headset and exploring a space before construction even begins isn’t a novelty for them. It’s an everyday part of their workflow.

According to Dura Vermeer, they discovered that the technical barriers are a lot less than you might expect. They also found that when people experience VR, they can truly see the real value and understand what it can do.

But how does VR actually help Dura Vermeer? With Autodesk Workshop XR, the company can bring safety even further to the forefront. They can complete more thorough design reviews to verify that installations are positioned correctly and reduce on-site changes and clashes. For Dura Vermeer, virtual collaboration has brought a new level of visibility, understanding and ease of use that they couldn’t have previously imagined.