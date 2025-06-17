Brinkman Construction kicked off its construction software evaluation process by looking inward. Rather than creating a big list of vendors and going out there to find a solution, the team took a step back and assessed their use cases and challenges.

One key insight that emerged was they needed a single place to handle all of their project files, from preconstruction to project closeout.

"We really took some time, dug in, and figured out what we needed our software to do. Once we got that list figured out, we sent information to software vendors and narrowed it down to two platforms," explains Tim.

Whatever solution they chose, they would also need it to make their workers’ lives easier. As Tim puts it, “We’ve got to make sure we’ve got the best tools and processes in front of our teams. You still have to know how to build a building, but the software just makes it better for us.”

Brinkman Construction evaluated Autodesk Build and Procore to meet its system consolidation and cost management needs. To ensure the software was a great fit, Brinkman Construction brought their users in and gave them a list of tasks to test in each system.

Tim and the rest of the buying committee evaluated the two solutions side by side, and found that Autodesk better suited their requirements for cost management, integrations, ease of use, and overall functionality.

"After going through that process, we really discovered that Autodesk was the best fit for what we needed our people to do at the company," Tim says.

Another factor that swung the balance in Autodesk’s favour was the robust financial management. Instead of just bringing over summary-level cost data, Autodesk Build could pull in detailed records, including specific line items from invoices. Teams could collaborate easily, and nothing fell through the cracks, which meant less duplicate work and greater efficiency.

"All of this pushes forward to increased profit margins for our jobs and less work lost due to inefficient workflows,” says Tim.

To supplement their user testing, Brinkman Construction launched Autodesk Build on test projects to assess its capabilities and gather additional feedback. Once the team was confident with the software, they rolled out Build across all new projects.