How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Manage and customise your Autodesk subscriptions with just a few clicks. Autodesk Account offers self-service options so you can make changes at any time.1
Take control and manage all your products and payments in Autodesk Account.
Select a secure payment method that works best for you and renew subscriptions up to 90 days early.
Add seats to your subscriptions as you need them and enjoy prorated pricing.
Easily adjust your renewal to a monthly, annual, or 3-year term for flexible and predictable software budgeting.
If you purchased your subscription online directly from Autodesk, you can make changes anytime in Autodesk Account.1
Get special pricing when you renew your subscriptions. Manage your settings in Autodesk Account to maximise your savings and learn how to get more value with a Premium plan or a longer term.
Self-service management features in Autodesk Account are not available in all countries. They’re also not available for maintenance plans, products previously processed through Digital River or legacy systems, products bought through a reseller or discontinued products.
If these options are not visible to you in Autodesk Account or the button options are greyed out, this indicates that self-service options aren’t currently available.
To adjust your subscription, please contact support.
Yes! If you change from one term length to another, you’ll still enjoy the benefit of special renewal pricing2 if you renew before your subscription expires. You’ll save if you stay on continuous subscription instead of letting a subscription expire and buying new. And you’ll keep that saving even if you select a new term in Autodesk Account.
If the option for changing your term is not visible or is greyed out, self-service term changes are not available for this subscription in Autodesk Account.
To adjust your subscription, please contact support.
This feature is not available in all regions. If the Add Seats option doesn’t appear in your account, your subscription may not be eligible for self-service seat management. Please contact your reseller or contact support for assistance.
Yes, you can add seats to your eligible subscription at any time. The cost of the seat will be prorated based on the time remaining on your existing subscription. All seats will renew at the next subscription renewal date.
Some subscriptions automatically renew to ensure you have continuous access to your software. If your subscription is on automatic renewal, you will be charged for a new subscription term on the renewal date listed in Autodesk Account. You can cancel the automatic renewal at any time before the renewal date. You will retain access to software and services until the renewal date and you won’t be charged for a new term. See Cancel a subscription for more information.
Return policies for purchases and renewal charges from third-party sellers such as retailers or authorised Autodesk Partners can vary by seller. If you’re not able to cancel your subscription in Autodesk Account, contact your reseller directly.
Choose the live or online support option that works best for you – phone, chat, email or remote desktop assistance. Contact our support specialists and explore our self-service help.
1 This feature is available only for products purchased directly from the Autodesk website – or in some cases, with Autodesk Sales – in the U.S., Canada, Europe or Australia.
2 Learn more about special renewal pricing and exclusions.