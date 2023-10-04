How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Now, recent graduates, freelancers, hobbyists and 3D artists just starting out have a more affordable way to access 3ds Max®. If you're just out of school, an indie artist, or you just love to make awesome stuff in 3D, you could be eligible to subscribe to 3ds Max Indie®. Create like a pro at a price you can afford.
Note: This offer is subject to certain restrictions.
Please see our frequently asked questions (FAQs) for more details.
By clicking on the "Buy 3ds Max Indie" button below, I acknowledge that I meet the eligibility requirements needed to access 3ds Max Indie.
If you are found to be ineligible, Autodesk may suspend or terminate your 3ds Max Indie subscription.
Create massive worlds and environments in games.
Model detailed interiors, objects, and props.
Image courtesy of Michael Khoo
Image courtesy of Gustavo Baraldi
Image courtesy of Andrew Krivulya
Image courtesy of Izzet Alşan
Image courtesy of Fazal Ullah Khan Taemoor
You are eligible to subscribe to 3ds Max Indie if you meet the following requirements.
3ds Max Indie has the same features and functionality as the full software version of 3ds Max.
There is no free-trial period available for 3ds Max Indie. However, a free trial version is available for 3ds Max.
3ds Max Indie is only available on all standard Autodesk e-store sites. Find a list here: 3ds Max Indie.
3ds Max Indie is only available as an annual subscription.
Only qualified educational institutions and current students are eligible for a student license. The student license can only be used for learning, training, or research. 3ds Max Indie can be used for commercial, professional, or other for-profit purposes.
Similar to other Autodesk subscriptions, 3ds Max Indie will auto-renew at the end of the contract term except for the India and China estores where the subscription will need to be renewed manually as auto-renewal is not available. Learn more about managing auto-renewal settings here.
Unlike a Student license, the 3ds Max Indie is available for commercial purposes, as long as you meet the eligibility requirements (see question 1).
3ds Max Indie has all of the same features and capabilities as the full version, including the integrated Arnold renderer.
If the contracting company has contracted you to deliver a specific digital product (such as a model or rendered frame) that is valued less than USD* $100,000, you may use 3ds Max Indie.
However, if that company has hired you for your time to work on a project, a full commercial license would have to be purchased for the duration that you are working on the project.
*Note that this limit varies depending on the country of use.
If your game has received funding over the threshold of USD* $100,000, you are not eligible for 3ds Max Indie and must use the full commercial versions of 3ds Max.
*Note that this limit varies depending on the country of use.
If you have not formed a legal entity and the gross revenue from the side project is under USD* $100,000, you are each eligible for 3ds Max Indie.
*Note that this limit varies depending on the country of use.
Yes, you can use 3ds Max Indie until your revenues reach USD* $100,000 at which point you would switch to the full commercial version of 3ds Max.
*Note that this limit varies depending on the country of use.
Autodesk 3ds Max Indie is intended to provide independent artists with a more affordable way to license 3ds Max on their commercial projects. However, it is not intended to be used by people or organizations that generate more than USD* $100,000 per year in revenues or on projects with budgets of over USD $100,000.
Note that if you are working-for-hire for an organization that generates more than USD $100,000 per year you cannot obtain a license to use 3ds Max Indie – whether you are a freelancer, a contractor a part-time or a full-time employee. In this case you must use a full subscription license. The company must either purchase a license for you or you may purchase one yourself (whether you charge it to the company you are working for or not). This is intended to prevent companies from avoiding paying Autodesk for the software license they use on their projects
This restriction applies when working-for-hire for an organization that makes over USD $100,000 per year. The restriction does not apply to the sale of digital goods to such organizations – as long as your total annual revenue from such sales does not exceed the USD $100,000 threshold.
Here are some example scenarios to help you better understand when and where you are eligible to use 3ds Max Indie:
The key distinction is whether what you are doing can be reasonably considered to be your own work or whether you are working for hire. If you are producing and selling your own intellectual property (IP) and make less than USD $100,000/yr doing so, you qualify to use 3ds Max Indie. If you are working for hire for an organization that makes over USD $100,000 a year, even if you are making less, then you do not qualify to use 3ds Max Indie. We expect companies making more than USD $100,000/yr to pay for the full commercial licenses of the software they need (as well as the artists).
*Note that this limit varies depending on the country of use.