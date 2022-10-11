How to buy
Built on 40 years of experience in the CAD, CAM and CAE industries – Fusion 360 is a fully extensible cloud solution which covers all your manufacturing needs. From quick design iterations to validation with simulation, all the way to manufacturing on your shop or factory floors.
Increase your manufacturing throughput through automation, collaboration and interoperability to reduce non-value add processes.
Connect your design, engineering and manufacturing teams with one tool to ensure that performance, end user requirements and manufacturability are all met.
Easily iterate, prototype and simulate with automated, connected workflows to improve product performance in the early stages of the product development cycle.
Siloed working practises are a thing of the past. Bring together teams, functions and departments to create the best products possible.
Optimise your manufacturing processes to increase productivity while reducing material costs, engineering costs and fixed overhead costs.
Utilise simulation, data management and quality management to reduce costly non conformities and defects.
Fusion 360 is changing the way traditional manufacturing is done through automation, collaboration, interoperability and an easy-to-deploy professional manufacturing solution.
Simplify and automate the creation of high-quality machine code to help you make better use of your CNC machinery.
Advanced part nesting and arrange tools help automate programming, improve material utilisation and reduce waste.
Improve on-time delivery and speed up your time to market through smarter collaboration and integrated CAD/CAM.
Unify your manufacturing technologies into a single tool to increase throughput and operational efficiency.
— Phil Law, Founder, PEMBREE
– Steve Milanoski, Head of Advanced Manufacturing, Romar Engineering
– Betim Berisha, Founder and CEO, BBi Autosport
We've teamed up with leading hardware, software and tooling companies to leverage partner technologies directly in Fusion 360.
Flexible purchasing options to meet your current and future needs.
BEST VALUE
Our most capable solution with advanced CNC machining, sheet-based fabrication, metals-based additive, data management and more.
MOST POPULAR
ESSENTIALS
Integrated cloud-based CAD and CAM software with 2D to 3+2 CAM, 3D printing in plastics and cloud collaboration.
Fusion 360 is the fastest-growing CAD/CAM software available today. As you'd expect from a professional-grade CAM tool, Fusion 360 offers powerful programming tools for 2D, 2.5D, 3-, 4- and 5-axis milling on a growing range of CNC machine types and NC controllers. What makes Fusion 360 different is how it puts your data at the centre of everything you do, allowing your team and your stakeholders to work together seamlessly.
Get an in-depth look at the advanced CAM capabilities in Fusion 360 here.
We sometimes hear customers refer to the Fusion 360 Machining Extension as being the "Fusion 360 Manufacturing Extension". Just for the record, there is no "Fusion 360 Manufacturing Extension". If you're looking for whole-part machining strategies, automated hole drilling, multi-axis milling and more, we recommend subscribing to Fusion 360 and the Fusion 360 Machining Extension.
Autodesk Fusion 360 for Manufacturing is the ideal solution for manufacturers needing a flexible system to drive a range of manufacturing hardware. It includes Fusion 360, Fusion 360 Machining Extension, Fusion 360 Nesting & Fabrication Extension, Fusion 360 Product Design Extension, Fusion 360 Additive Build Extension and Fusion 360 Manage Extension in one package with a subscription price that is up to 55% lower than if you purchased each extension individually.
Autodesk Fusion 360 for Product Design is the integrated engineering and design solution for product development. It includes Fusion 360, Fusion 360 Product Design Extension, Fusion 360 Simulation Extension and Fusion 360 Manage Extension in one package with a subscription price that is up to 30% lower than if you purchased each extension individually.
Fusion 360 is incredibly easy to use thanks to its modern interface, intuitive workflows and library of online learning content. Depending on your specific needs, it's likely you'll become productive within a few hours or days.
There are currently eight different Fusion 360 extensions providing additional capabilities to meet different needs.
To learn more about Fusion 360 extensions, visit https://www.autodesk.com/au/products/fusion-360/extensions
Don't worry. Getting up and running with Fusion 360 is really easy. As soon as you subscribe, you'll receive a series of emails that guide you through the process of installing and using Fusion 360. For now, check out these handy links to see for yourself.
Our network of approved Fusion 360 resellers is also available to help with additional training, post-processor support and more.