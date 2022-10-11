The modern way of manufacturing

Achieve profitability through one professional manufacturing solution built with
flexibility at the centre.

Unlock your full potential with a single
manufacturing solution

Built on 40 years of experience in the CAD, CAM and CAE industries – Fusion 360 is a fully extensible cloud solution which covers all your manufacturing needs. From quick design iterations to validation with simulation, all the way to manufacturing on your shop or factory floors.

Where output makes the most impact

Improve operational efficiency

Increase your manufacturing throughput through automation, collaboration and interoperability to reduce non-value add processes.

Win more business

Connect your design, engineering and manufacturing teams with one tool to ensure that performance, end user requirements and manufacturability are all met. 

Create better products

Easily iterate, prototype and simulate with automated, connected workflows to improve product performance in the early stages of the product development cycle. 

Enable increased innovation

Siloed working practises are a thing of the past. Bring together teams, functions and departments to create the best products possible. 

Increase profitability

Optimise your manufacturing processes to increase productivity while reducing material costs, engineering costs and fixed overhead costs.

Reduce defects

Utilise simulation, data management and quality management to reduce costly non conformities and defects.

Industry leaders rely on Fusion 360

A better way to manufacture

Fusion 360 is changing the way traditional manufacturing is done through automation, collaboration, interoperability and an easy-to-deploy professional manufacturing solution.

Modern CNC machining

Simplify and automate the creation of high-quality machine code to help you make better use of your CNC machinery.

Rapid fabrication

Advanced part nesting and arrange tools help automate programming, improve material utilisation and reduce waste.

Data at the centre

Improve on-time delivery and speed up your time to market through smarter collaboration and integrated CAD/CAM.

All-in-one solution

Unify your manufacturing technologies into a single tool to increase throughput and operational efficiency.

Expanded capabilities with our extensive partner ecosystem

We've teamed up with leading hardware, software and tooling companies to leverage partner technologies directly in Fusion 360.

Plans and pricing for every business

Flexible purchasing options to meet your current and future needs.

BEST VALUE

Fusion 360 for Manufacturing

Our most capable solution with advanced CNC machining, sheet-based fabrication, metals-based additive, data management and more.

 

 

 

MOST POPULAR

Fusion 360 Machining Extension

Unlock advanced CAM programming tools for automated machining, multi-axis milling, part inspection and setup.

 

 

ESSENTIALS

Fusion 360

Integrated cloud-based CAD and CAM software with 2D to 3+2 CAM, 3D printing in plastics and cloud collaboration.

 

 

 

FAQs: Manufacturing with Fusion 360

How does Fusion 360 compare with other CAM software?

Fusion 360 is the fastest-growing CAD/CAM software available today. As you'd expect from a professional-grade CAM tool, Fusion 360 offers powerful programming tools for 2D, 2.5D, 3-, 4- and 5-axis milling on a growing range of CNC machine types and NC controllers. What makes Fusion 360 different is how it puts your data at the centre of everything you do, allowing your team and your stakeholders to work together seamlessly.

 

Get an in-depth look at the  advanced CAM capabilities in Fusion 360 here.

What is Fusion 360 Manufacturing Extension?

We sometimes hear customers refer to the Fusion 360 Machining Extension as being the "Fusion 360 Manufacturing Extension". Just for the record, there is no "Fusion 360 Manufacturing Extension". If you're looking for whole-part machining strategies, automated hole drilling, multi-axis milling and more, we recommend subscribing to Fusion 360 and the Fusion 360 Machining Extension.

What is Fusion 360 for Manufacturing?

Autodesk Fusion 360 for Manufacturing is the ideal solution for manufacturers needing a flexible system to drive a range of manufacturing hardware. It includes Fusion 360, Fusion 360 Machining Extension, Fusion 360 Nesting & Fabrication Extension, Fusion 360 Product Design Extension, Fusion 360 Additive Build Extension and Fusion 360 Manage Extension in one package with a subscription price that is up to 55% lower than if you purchased each extension individually.

What is Fusion 360 for Product Design?

Autodesk Fusion 360 for Product Design is the integrated engineering and design solution for product development. It includes Fusion 360, Fusion 360 Product Design Extension, Fusion 360 Simulation Extension and Fusion 360 Manage Extension in one package with a subscription price that is up to 30% lower than if you purchased each extension individually.

How can I get in contact with the Autodesk sales team to learn more?

Call 1800 314 451 to speak with a Fusion 360 expert.

How fast can I get started with Fusion 360 for my business?

Fusion 360 is incredibly easy to use thanks to its modern interface, intuitive workflows and library of online learning content. Depending on your specific needs, it's likely you'll become productive within a few hours or days.

How many Fusion 360 extensions are there?

There are currently eight different Fusion 360 extensions providing additional capabilities to meet different needs. 

  • Fusion 360 Machining Extension – Unlock advanced manufacturing tools, including 3 to 5–axis strategies, toolpath optimisation and process automation.
  • Fusion 360 Nesting & Fabrication Extension – Create optimised and associative multi–sheet layouts for sheet metal and non–sheet metal parts automation.
  • Fusion 360 Product Design Extension – Easily create complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.
  • Fusion 360 Generative Design Extension – Explore unlimited generative designs. Optimise for specific materials and manufacturing techniques.
  • Fusion 360 Simulation Extension – Get unlimited access to cloud solves. Use structural, thermal, explicit and injection molding simulations.
  • Fusion 360 Additive Build Extension – Manufacture metal parts using powder bed fusion to reduce material wastage and cost.
  • Fusion 360 Signal Integrity Extension – Optimise PCB design electromagnetic performance by controlling the impedance of every critical transmission line.
  • Fusion 360 Manage Extension – Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering and bill of materials management.

To learn more about Fusion 360 extensions, visit https://www.autodesk.com/au/products/fusion-360/extensions

What is the adoption process after I purchase Fusion 360?

Don't worry. Getting up and running with Fusion 360 is really easy. As soon as you subscribe, you'll receive a series of emails that guide you through the process of installing and using Fusion 360. For now, check out these handy links to see for yourself.

Our network of approved Fusion 360 resellers is also available to help with additional training, post-processor support and more.

