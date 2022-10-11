Fusion 360 is the fastest-growing CAD/CAM software available today. As you'd expect from a professional-grade CAM tool, Fusion 360 offers powerful programming tools for 2D, 2.5D, 3-, 4- and 5-axis milling on a growing range of CNC machine types and NC controllers. What makes Fusion 360 different is how it puts your data at the centre of everything you do, allowing your team and your stakeholders to work together seamlessly.

