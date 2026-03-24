Continue designing with AutoCAD and get 1 month free

You’ve already experienced AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT during your trial. Now unlock 1 month FREE on a new 1-year subscription.

Offer available to customers who previously tried the AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT free trial. Limited time; terms apply.

Choose the product that fits your workflow

See which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow. Compare AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT features here.

AutoCAD

Best if you need 2D drafting and 3D modeling

  • Advanced drafting tools 
  • 3D modelling capabilities
  • Industry toolsets
  • Automation and customisation

Get AutoCAD

AutoCAD LT

Best for precision 2D drafting and documentation

  • Powerful 2D drafting
  • DWG™ compatibility
  • Efficient documentation workflows
  • Web & mobile access

Get AutoCAD LT

Practical tools to design and deliver

Turn ideas into production-ready, optimised designs using AutoCAD’s professional toolset. View all AutoCAD features.

Powerful drafting & design

Create accurate 2D and 3D drawings with powerful drafting tools used across architecture, engineering, and manufacturing.

 

Learn on the job

Access advanced learning with self-paced courses, tutorials, & expert in-product help to help you build real skills while you work.

 

Customise your workflow

Use toolsets, templates, and simple automation features so repetitive tasks take less time and every project follows your standards.

 

Collaborate and share

Review, mark up, and share designs across teams and stakeholders using web and mobile apps for on-the-go updates.

 

Need more flexibility?

Get pay-as-you-go access to AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT

Autodesk Flex lets you pre-purchase tokens to access any product available with Flex for a daily rate. Rates vary based on the product used. Flex is a great option for team members or individuals who want to try a product or only need occasional access.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will my files from the trial still work?

Yes. If you subscribe using the same Autodesk account used during the trial, your files and settings remain available.

What happens if my trial expired?

You can activate a subscription at any time to continue using AutoCAD and access your projects again.

What is included in the subscription?

Your subscription includes access to the latest version of AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT, updates, and Autodesk resources.

How do I know if I am eligible for this offer?

You may be eligible if you previously used the AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT free trial and are not currently subscribed. Specific eligibility and exclusions will be checked at checkout.

What are the system requirements to download and install AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT?

See system requirements for AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT.

See more FAQ