Set up a class as an educator

If you are an educator or IT admin who qualifies for the Autodesk Education plan, you can assign Autodesk products to your students. For each product available from the Autodesk Education Community site, you can access 250 single-user subscriptions with the classroom subscription plan or 3,000 single-user subscriptions with the Institution subscription plan. In addition, students assigned to a product can install it on up to three devices.

 

Assigning products in this way allows students to skip the confirmation of eligibility process. However, students are tied to your eligibility, and they lose access to products if your eligibility expires.

Create an account and confirm your eligibility

If you're new to Autodesk, signing up for the Education plan will create your Autodesk account. If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in first to get the best experience.

  1. If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in.
  2. Select the product you need on the Education products page.
  3. Next, select the subscription plan that matches your role. 
  4. Complete checkout by filling in basic information about your school and yourself. You can only be verified once, so please make sure all the information provided is accurate. If you already have an Autodesk account, you'll be prompted to sign in before continuing.
  5. Once your account information is submitted, you'll receive an email to verify your email address. Click the link in the email to activate your account.

 

Access the products you need

  1. Select the product you need on the Education products page.
  2. Next, select the subscription plan that matches your role. 
  3. Complete checkout. If you are already verified, continue to access your product in Autodesk Account. If you are not yet verified, you will receive an email about your status.
  4. Within Autodesk Account All Products & Services, you can download or access the product you selected.
  5. If you need more products, return to the Education products page and select another product.
 

Add students to your account and assign them to products

There are a couple of ways in which you can add students to your account

  • If you are an IT admin with an Institution subscription, you can enable SSO for them. See Enable SSO.
  • Optionally, you can also give a student or colleague within your organization secondary admin privileges to help you add and assign students. Assign as many secondary admins as you need. To learn more about secondary admins, see User management admin roles.

To assign students to products:

  1. Sign in to Autodesk Account.
  2. In Autodesk Account, you can assign students to product subscriptions either as a class or individually. Autodesk recommends giving students access to only the products they need.

Notify your students

When you assign a student to a product, they automatically receive one or two emails from Autodesk, depending on whether they have an Autodesk Account.

  • Students with an Autodesk Account get one email confirming that they can download the assigned product. This email contains a link to Autodesk Account, where the students sign in using their own email addresses and passwords. After signing in, a student can download software for the product they have been assigned and install it on up to three computers.
  • Students who don't have an Autodesk Account get two emails from Autodesk. The first email instructs them on how to create their own Autodesk Account. The second email provides a link to the place in Account where they can download their assigned products.

Unassign Students from Products

In Autodesk Account, admins can assign and unassign access to products and services as often as needed. We recommend doing this at the end of every term or beginning of the next term to free up seats for other students. This can be done in the portal by individual user or bulk removal at the group level. See Add and remove users.

Once a student is unassigned, they won’t be able to sign in to the product. But the underlying account and content remain in place. If you need to reassign access for the student, you can add them back to the account or group and their work will reappear.

Seat Cap and Analytics

Autodesk recommends unassigning students at the end of every term or beginning of the next term to free up seats for other students.

As an administrator of your Autodesk account, you have access to usage analytics in Autodesk Account, which shows the number of seats remaining by product.

For schools with SSO enabled: If you reach the seat count for a product and a student tries to sign in and there are no entitlements available, the student is redirected to the Education products page where they will be able to access and download products on their own.

Students Who Need Additional Products

If students need access to products in addition to what you and your institution can provide, students can access them on their own by going through the standard process on the Education products page. They can learn more about this in the Student’s guide to the Education plan.

