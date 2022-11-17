Account management for education

Renew institutional access to Education software

The means of renewing access to your education software depends upon your license type.

  • Institution subscriptions: The subscription will expire three years after the date of acquisition. You can check your expiration date in Autodesk Account Subscriptions & Contracts. Once the subscription expires, generate a new Institution subscription by going to the Education product page (US Site) and selecting the product you need. If you have not already re-verified your educational eligibility, you will be prompted to submit information to obtain educational access.
  • Network licenses: Once your license expires, generate a new network license file. For more information, see Obtain and install a license file (US site).
  • Multi-seat standalone licenses: Reactivate by entering the existing serial number in the product you want to renew:
    1. Click the Sign in dropdown menu and select Manage License.
    2. Within the License Manager, expand license details and select Update.
    3. Re-enter the serial number and click Activate.
    4. On the Welcome screen, click Activate.
    5. Click Finish.
    6. Your new expiration date will appear in the License Manager.

Tip: To find your product serial number, see View your product license information (US site).

Need help? Ask the Autodesk Assistant!

The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.

Ask the Assistant

What level of support do you have?

Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.

View levels of support