The means of renewing access to your education software depends upon your license type.

Institution subscriptions: The subscription will expire three years after the date of acquisition. You can check your expiration date in Autodesk Account Subscriptions & Contracts. Once the subscription expires, generate a new Institution subscription by going to the Education product page (US Site) and selecting the product you need. If you have not already re-verified your educational eligibility, you will be prompted to submit information to obtain educational access.

Network licenses: Once your license expires, generate a new network license file. For more information, see Obtain and install a license file (US site).

Multi-seat standalone licenses: Reactivate by entering the existing serial number in the product you want to renew: Click the Sign in dropdown menu and select Manage License. Within the License Manager, expand license details and select Update. Re-enter the serial number and click Activate. On the Welcome screen, click Activate. Click Finish. Your new expiration date will appear in the License Manager.



Tip: To find your product serial number, see View your product license information (US site).