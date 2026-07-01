Autodesk for small business 

Design and Make software that works as hard as your business.

Introducing a lower purchase minimum for Autodesk Flex

Autodesk Flex lets you prepay with tokens for flexible access to 100+ Autodesk products for a daily rate. Rates vary based on the product used. Flex is a great option for team members or solopreneurs who want to explore a product or only need project-based access.

Combine Flex tokens with Autodesk products on select projects to:

  • Access 3D capabilities, BIM modeling and industry-specific toolsets. 
  • Run advanced simulations, generate photorealistic renders, and access specialized manufacturing tools. 
  • Scale software access up during production peaks without extra seats or long-term commitments.

Choose from our products designed for businesses like yours

Autodesk offers accessible solutions for professionals including AutoCAD for 2D and 3D drafting and Fusion for 3D modeling and printing.

SPECIAL OFFER

AutoCAD

Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.

US$1,575/year
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SPECIAL OFFER

Revit

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.

US$2,260/year
Add to Cart
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SPECIAL OFFER

Fusion

Cloud-based product design software for manufacturing, 3D modeling, electronics, simulation, and data management

US$525/year
Add to Cart
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SPECIAL OFFER

Maya

3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV

US$1,510/year
Add to Cart
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Find the right Autodesk plan for your business

All subscriptions and Flex purchases include support during local business hours, single sign-on (SSO), and usage reporting. Annual, monthly, and Flex come with money-back guarantees. 

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Annual subscription

Best for steady production teams
If you...

  • use the same product daily
  • have full-time designers or engineers
  • need ongoing access
  • prefer predictable budgeting

Then choose a 1-year subscription:

  • Lock in savings
  • Save up to 33% vs. monthly
Explore annual plans
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Monthly Subscription

Best for short-term flexibility

If you...

  • work on seasonal projects
  • hire temporarily
  • need to manage cash flow
  • want no long-term commitment

Then choose a monthly subscription:

  • Pay month-to-month
  • Add or remove users at anytime
  • Convert to annual if needed
Start monthly
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Flex

Best for shared use or multiple products

If you... 

  • use multiple Autodesk products
  • only need occasional access 
  • work with contractors 
  • want shared access for a team 

Then purchase Flex tokens: 

  • Pre-pay for days used 
  • Access 100+ Autodesk products 
  • Share tokens across users
Learn about Flex
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Try & Explore

Best for just getting started

If you...

  • want to explore before buying
  • are evaluating products
  • are learning on your own

Then choose:

  • Free trials (up to 30-day access)
  • API free tier for developers
Start with free access

Introducing Autodesk for small business

Autodesk is committed to supporting small businesses with the experiences, flexibility, and pricing they need to grow and compete. Read the Autodesk for Small Business announcement, and explore our new State of Small Business report to see how small businesses are shaping the future of Design and Make.

 

State of Small Business report

See how professionals use Autodesk software

Designing modular cities

RAD LAB uses Revit to transform vacant lots into vibrant, movable community spaces built from shipping containers.

Watch story

Creating smarter storage

GoBe and Sample Studio used Fusion to design, prototype, and scale a product from idea to a retail-ready product.

Watch story

Empowering storytelling

After years of imagining it, 3D artist JL Mussi finally brought his debut short film to life using Flow Studio.

Read story

Designing lighter parts

See how Shute Dynamics uses Fusion generative design to create lighter, stronger race car parts for Pikes Peak.

Read story (US Site)

Rethinking health care

EzeRx combines engineering, AI, and sustainable design to build health solutions that improve care and reduce environmental impact.

Read story (US Site)

Image courtesy of EzeRx

Digitizing designs

Luxury handbags designer Wendy Stevens revitalizes her business with AutoCAD LT after a catastrophic fire.

Read story (US Site)

Image courtesy of Wendy Stevens.

Get started with professional tools priced for everyday business realities

AutoCAD LT provides affordable access to essential 2D drafting and 3D modeling capabilities, giving teams the tools they need for everyday work. Professionals combine their subscriptions with Flex tokens to unlock advanced 3D and BIM toolsets in AutoCAD and Revit on a project-by-project basis.

SPECIAL OFFER

AutoCAD LT

Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation

US$50/month
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SPECIAL OFFER

AutoCAD Web

Draft, annotate, and add field data to your drawings online via your web browser or mobile device. Access and edit DWG files, and quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on designs.

US$10/month
Add to Cart
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SPECIAL OFFER

Autodesk Flow Studio

Create stunning VFX with AI you control. Turn your footage into CG scenes you can direct, edit, and export - using AI-powered mocap, camera tracking, animation, and compositing tools.

 
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Smarter drafting with AI in AutoCAD

Autodesk AI helps you work faster by automating repetitive tasks and reducing manual edits. Quickly turn markups into updates, place blocks intelligently, and clean up drawings with fewer clicks. Spend less time on revisions and more time moving projects forward with confidence.

Looking for more features from your subscription? Bundle and save with these offers

Get access to multiple productivity and automation tools, saving up to 80% over individual annual licenses with our bundled offers.

SPECIAL OFFER

AutoCAD Revit LT Suite

Get Revit LT and AutoCAD LT together at a great value

US$65/month
Add to Cart
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SPECIAL OFFER

Architecture Engineering & Construction Collection

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Forma Site Design, and more

US$345/month
Add to Cart
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SPECIAL OFFER

Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning

US$315/month
Add to Cart
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SPECIAL OFFER

Media & Entertainment Collection

3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV

US$260/month
Add to Cart
Product details

Get started with these resources

AutoCAD

  • Create precise 2D drawings and 3D models faster. This quick start guide (US Site) helps you build skills and work with confidence.
  • Watch our webinar (US Site) to learn five practical AutoCAD tips to work faster, avoid mistakes, and grow your business with confidence.
  • Watch this video (US Site) to learn how AutoCAD cleanup tools help small teams quickly find and fix drawing errors.
  • Looking for AutoCAD support? Find help, answers, and resources (US Site).

AutoCAD LT

  • New to AutoCAD LT or need a refresher? This quick start guide (US Site) helps small teams quickly build essential drafting skills so you can produce accurate drawings and stay productive from day one.
  • Looking for AutoCAD LT support? Find help, answers, and resources (US Site).

Revit

  • New to Revit or need a refresher? This quick start guide (US Site) helps you build foundational BIM skills so you can create, document, and collaborate on projects with confidence from day one.

  • Build your Revit expertise faster and learn at your own pace—watch tutorials covering core workflows, modeling tools, documentation, and project coordination.

  • Strengthen your day-to-day Revit workflows with essential skills training focused on the tools and techniques architects, engineers, and design teams use most.

  • Looking for Revit support? Find help, answers, and resources (US Site).

Revit LT

  • Get up and running with streamlined BIM workflows using this quick start guide (US Site), designed to help you create accurate building designs and document efficiently.
  • Build your Revit expertise faster and learn at your own pace—watch tutorials covering core workflows, modeling tools, documentation, and project coordination.
  • Strengthen your day-to-day Revit workflows with essential skills training focused on the tools and techniques architects, engineers, and design teams use most.
  • Looking for Revit support? Find help, answers, and resources (US Site).

Fusion

  • Build your CAD skills with core Fusion workflows designed for growing businesses. This quick start guide (US Site) shows you how to design, model, assemble, and prepare products for production—so you can move from idea to reality faster.
  • Learn core Fusion tools and workflows in this video series that shows you how to design and manufacture a complete fishing reel assembly.
  • Looking for Fusion support? Find help, answers, and resources (US Site).

Maya

Flow Studio

Explore free solutions, APIs, and more

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Free trials

Download a free trial to explore the full capabilities of our latest versions of 3D design software.

 

Start your trial
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Educational Access

Students can prepare for the jobs of tomorrow with free access to Autodesk software.

Free software for students (US Site)
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Autodesk APIs

Start using cloud APIs for free to customize workflows and build solutions that fit your business.

Explore cloud APIs

Need help? Ask the Autodesk Assistant!

Ask the Autodesk Assistant for support questions related to product, pricing, invoicing, access or to be connected to a support specialist. 

Ask the Assistant

What level of support do you have?

Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.

View levels of support

Stay up to date on promotions and special offers

Sign up for email alerts to get notified about all available deals, special offers, and promotions.

Connect, learn, and grow with Autodesk Community

Find answers, share expertise, give feedback, and connect with peers through community resources. Share feedback regarding Autodesk for Small Business by email at smallbusiness@autodesk.com.

Community hub

Find your community

Ask questions, get real-world solutions, and connect with experienced users.

 

Explore the Community (US Site)

AECO Community

The Big Room

Join the hub for AECO industry pros to share ideas, collaborate, and grow your network.

 

Find your people

Connect and chat

Virtual meetups

Meet your peers and discuss the topics that matter to you in online meetups.

 

Find a Meetup

LEARNING AND FEEDBACK

Product Forums

Ask questions, connect with other users, and share feedback.

 

Browse the forums

Do you have an amazing story?

Share your Autodesk Design & Make story for a chance to be featured on our website and recognized as a Design and Make leader.

Frequently asked questions

How can I combine Flex tokens with an AutoCAD LT subscription?

Go beyond 2D, only when you need to. Unlock full AutoCAD when projects demand more. Your AutoCAD LT subscription handles everyday drafting. When a project calls for 3D modeling or specialized toolsets like Architecture, Mechanical, or Electrical, use Flex tokens to unlock full AutoCAD for the day. No upgrade or purchase of a new AutoCAD subscription required. Pay for what you need. Access what you want.

 

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT subscription with Flex tokens to access AutoCAD. 

Workflow objective: Access 3D capabilities and industry-specific toolsets on a project-by-project basis without upgrading your subscription.

Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and design firms that primarily work in 2D but occasionally need full AutoCAD power. 

 

Recommended token amount: 

  • Get started with 33 tokens. 
  • Professionals tend to use 250 tokens per user per year for this use case.

For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article (US Site).

 

Additional Resources

How can I combine Flex tokens with an AutoCAD LT or Revit LT subscription?

Take on BIM projects without the overhead. Deliver BIM-ready work without a full Revit subscription. Use Flex tokens to access Revit when a project requires 3D building models, coordination, or BIM deliverables. Keep your AutoCAD LT (or Revit LT) subscription for daily work and scale into Revit only when the project calls for it.
 

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT or AutoCAD Revit LT Suite subscription with Flex tokens to access full Revit. 

Workflow objective: Access full Revit for BIM modeling, coordination, and deliverables on select projects without committing to a separate subscription.

Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and construction firms that handle both traditional drafting and occasional BIM work. 
 

Recommended token amount: 

  • Get started with 33 tokens. 
  • Professionals tend to use 200 tokens per user per year for this use case.

For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article (US Site).
 

Additional Resources

How can I combine Flex tokens with an AutoCAD, Fusion, or Product Design and Manufacturing Collection subscription?

Step into full 3D mechanical design, project by project. Working in Fusion or AutoCAD and need parametric modeling, assembly management, or detailed part design? Use Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional for the projects that require it, then scale back when you're done. Access 3D mechanical design only when you need it.
 

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD, Fusion, or Product Design and Manufacturing Collection subscription with Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional.

 

Workflow objective: Access full 3D mechanical design and parametric modeling capabilities on select projects without a separate Inventor subscription. 

 

Who it benefits: Small manufacturing firms and product designers who primarily use Fusion or lighter tools but periodically need Inventor's depth.

 

Recommended token amount: 

  • Get started with 33 tokens.
  • Professionals tend to use 200 tokens per user per year for this use case. 

For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article (US Site).

Additional Resources

How can I combine Flex tokens with a Fusion subscription?

Advanced tools for the projects that need them. Already working in Fusion? Use Flex tokens to access extensions for advanced simulation, cloud rendering, generative design, and advanced CAM. Get the power you need for specific projects without committing to a permanent upgrade.

 

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Fusion subscription and Flex tokens to access Fusion Extensions for rendering.

Workflow objective: Run advanced simulations, generate photorealistic renders, and access specialized manufacturing tools on a per-project basis.

Who it benefits: Product designers and small manufacturers who need advanced capabilities on select projects but not every day.

 

Recommended token amount: 

  • Get started with 33 tokens.
  • Professionals tend to use 33 tokens per user per year for this use case.

For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article (US Site).

 

Additional Resources

How can I combine Flex tokens with a Maya or 3ds Max subscription?

More artists. More tools. No long-term commitment. Scale your creative team during production peaks when production demands fluctuate. Use Flex tokens to give your team access to Maya, 3ds Max, or other creative tools during peak periods. Bring on freelancers, switch between tools, or access Arnold for rendering, and scale back when the project wraps.

 

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Maya or 3ds Max subscription and Flex tokens for additional Media & Entertainment tools or overflow access.

Workflow objective: Scale creative tool access up during production peaks and back down when projects wrap, without extra seats or long-term commitments.

Who it benefits: Studios, freelancers, and small M&E teams managing variable project demands and tight budgets. 

 

Recommended token amount: 

  • Get started with 33 tokens.
  • Professionals tend to use 275 tokens per user per year in Maya and 100 tokens per user per year for 3ds Max for this use case.

For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article (US Site).

 

Additional Resources

How much do subscriptions and upgrades cost?

All product subscriptions come with included benefits and are offered at local pricing for your region. Upgrading to a Business Success Plan is approximately US $200 SRP for eligible offerings (US Site).

How can I purchase or upgrade a subscription?

You can buy subscriptions online, through an Autodesk representative, or an Autodesk Partner.

How can I combine Flex tokens with Autodesk software subscriptions?

There are five common workflows where Autodesk recommends individual professionals and teams combine Flex tokens with their software subscriptions to unlock productivity and value for their projects. 

 

Use Case 1: Unlock Full AutoCAD When Projects Demand More

Going beyond 2D, only when you need to. Your AutoCAD LT subscription handles everyday drafting. When a project calls for 3D modeling or specialized toolsets like Architecture, Mechanical, or Electrical, use Flex tokens to unlock full AutoCAD for the day. No upgrade or purchase of a new AutoCAD subscription required. Pay for what you need. Access what you want.

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT subscription with Flex tokens to access AutoCAD. 

Workflow objective: Access 3D capabilities and industry-specific toolsets on a project-by-project basis without upgrading your subscription.

Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and design firms that primarily work in 2D but occasionally need full AutoCAD power.

Recommended token amount: 

  • Get started with 33 tokens. 

  • Professionals tend to use 250 tokens per user per year for this use case.

 

Use Case 2: Deliver BIM-Ready Work Without a Full Revit Subscription

Take on BIM projects without the overhead. Use Flex tokens to access Revit when a project requires 3D building models, coordination, or BIM deliverables. Keep your AutoCAD LT (or Revit LT) subscription for daily work and scale into Revit only when the project calls for it.

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT or AutoCAD Revit LT Suite subscription with Flex tokens to access full Revit.

Workflow objective: Access full Revit for BIM modeling, coordination, and deliverables on select projects without committing to a separate subscription. 

Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and construction firms that handle both traditional drafting and occasional BIM work.

Recommended token amount: 

  • Get started with 33 tokens.

  • Professionals tend to use 200 tokens per user per year for this use case. 

 

Use Case 3: Access 3D Mechanical Design When You Need It

Step into full 3D mechanical design, project by project. Working in Fusion or AutoCAD and need parametric modeling, assembly management, or detailed part design? Use Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional for the projects that require it, then scale back when you're done.

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD, Fusion, or Product Design and Manufacturing Collection subscription with Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional.

Workflow objective: Access full 3D mechanical design and parametric modeling capabilities on select projects without a separate Inventor subscription. 

Who it benefits: Small manufacturing firms and product designers who primarily use Fusion or lighter tools but periodically need Inventor's depth.

Recommended token amount: 

  • Get started with 33 tokens.

  • Professionals tend to use 200 tokens per user per year for this use case. 

 

Use Case 4: Level Up with Advanced Simulation, Rendering, and CAM

Advanced tools for the projects that need them. Already working in Fusion? Use Flex tokens to access extensions for simulation, cloud rendering, generative design, and advanced CAM. Get the power you need for specific projects without committing to a permanent upgrade.

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Fusion subscription and Flex tokens to access Fusion Extensions for rendering.

Workflow objective: Run advanced simulations, generate photorealistic renders, and access specialized manufacturing tools on a per-project basis. 

Who it benefits: Product designers and small manufacturers who need advanced capabilities on select projects but not every day.

Recommended token amount: 

  • Get started with 33 tokens.

  • Professionals tend to use 33 tokens per user per year for this use case. 

 

Use Case 5: Scale Your Creative Team During Production Peaks

More artists. More tools. No long-term commitment. Production demands fluctuate. Use Flex tokens to give your team access to Maya, 3ds Max, or other creative tools during peak periods. Bring on freelancers, switch between tools, or access Arnold for rendering, and scale back when the project wraps.

Buy tokens

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Maya or 3ds Max subscription and Flex tokens for additional Media & Entertainment tools or overflow access. 

Workflow objective: Scale creative tool access up during production peaks and back down when projects wrap, without extra seats or long-term commitments.

Who it benefits: Studios, freelancers, and small M&E teams managing variable project demands and tight budgets.

Recommended token amount: 

  • Get started with 33 tokens. 

  • Professionals tend to use 275 tokens per user per year in Maya and 100 tokens per user per year for 3ds Max for this use case.

Additional Resources

How long do I have to use my Flex tokens, and do they roll over?

You have one year from the purchase date to use your Flex tokens. Since Flex is a prepay model, tokens do not roll over, but you can purchase more at any time. Autodesk will notify you when your token balance is running low.

How am I charged for Flex product usage?

For products and services charged per day
When a user opens and signs into an Autodesk product included with Flex, they will be charged a daily rate per product once every 24 hours. Users will not be charged for using multiple versions or reopening the product within the 24-hour period.

 

For example, Priscilla opens and signs into AutoCAD from 8 AM–5 PM on Monday. Her team is charged 7 tokens. She opens AutoCAD from 7 AM–5 PM on Tuesday. Her team is charged 7 tokens at 8 AM. She closes AutoCAD at 5 PM and does not open it again for the week. She will only be charged for two days of usage use.

 

For products and services charged per result
Users will be charged a variable rate based on the type of result (for example, rendering an image in Revit).

 

View the rates for each product and service available with Flex.

Can I have a mix of both Flex and subscription?

Yes, admins can have users on a mix of subscriptions and Flex.

 

When a user is assigned to both subscriptions and Flex, subscriptions will be used before tokens. For example, if Priscilla is assigned to Flex and a subscription of AutoCAD, she will use her subscription when she accesses AutoCAD and will not use any tokens. If she accesses Revit without a subscription, she will use tokens.

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