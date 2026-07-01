& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Flex lets you prepay with tokens for flexible access to 100+ Autodesk products for a daily rate. Rates vary based on the product used. Flex is a great option for team members or solopreneurs who want to explore a product or only need project-based access.
Combine Flex tokens with Autodesk products on select projects to:
Autodesk offers accessible solutions for professionals including AutoCAD for 2D and 3D drafting and Fusion for 3D modeling and printing.
Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
Cloud-based product design software for manufacturing, 3D modeling, electronics, simulation, and data management
3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV
All subscriptions and Flex purchases include support during local business hours, single sign-on (SSO), and usage reporting. Annual, monthly, and Flex come with money-back guarantees.
Best for steady production teams
If you...
Then choose a 1-year subscription:
Best for short-term flexibility
If you...
Then choose a monthly subscription:
Best for shared use or multiple products
If you...
Then purchase Flex tokens:
Best for just getting started
If you...
Then choose:
Autodesk is committed to supporting small businesses with the experiences, flexibility, and pricing they need to grow and compete. Read the Autodesk for Small Business announcement, and explore our new State of Small Business report to see how small businesses are shaping the future of Design and Make.
RAD LAB uses Revit to transform vacant lots into vibrant, movable community spaces built from shipping containers.
GoBe and Sample Studio used Fusion to design, prototype, and scale a product from idea to a retail-ready product.
After years of imagining it, 3D artist JL Mussi finally brought his debut short film to life using Flow Studio.
See how Shute Dynamics uses Fusion generative design to create lighter, stronger race car parts for Pikes Peak.
EzeRx combines engineering, AI, and sustainable design to build health solutions that improve care and reduce environmental impact.
Image courtesy of EzeRx
Luxury handbags designer Wendy Stevens revitalizes her business with AutoCAD LT after a catastrophic fire.
Image courtesy of Wendy Stevens.
AutoCAD LT provides affordable access to essential 2D drafting and 3D modeling capabilities, giving teams the tools they need for everyday work. Professionals combine their subscriptions with Flex tokens to unlock advanced 3D and BIM toolsets in AutoCAD and Revit on a project-by-project basis.
Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation
Draft, annotate, and add field data to your drawings online via your web browser or mobile device. Access and edit DWG files, and quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on designs.
Create stunning VFX with AI you control. Turn your footage into CG scenes you can direct, edit, and export - using AI-powered mocap, camera tracking, animation, and compositing tools.
Autodesk AI helps you work faster by automating repetitive tasks and reducing manual edits. Quickly turn markups into updates, place blocks intelligently, and clean up drawings with fewer clicks. Spend less time on revisions and more time moving projects forward with confidence.
Get access to multiple productivity and automation tools, saving up to 80% over individual annual licenses with our bundled offers.
Get Revit LT and AutoCAD LT together at a great value
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Forma Site Design, and more
Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning
3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV
New to Revit or need a refresher? This quick start guide (US Site) helps you build foundational BIM skills so you can create, document, and collaborate on projects with confidence from day one.
Build your Revit expertise faster and learn at your own pace—watch tutorials covering core workflows, modeling tools, documentation, and project coordination.
Strengthen your day-to-day Revit workflows with essential skills training focused on the tools and techniques architects, engineers, and design teams use most.
Looking for Revit support? Find help, answers, and resources (US Site).
Get inspired by today's Maya artists on the Autodesk M&E YouTube channel and blog.
Visit the Maya Quick Start Guide (US Site) to get up to speed in only 90 minutes.
Looking for Maya support? Find help, answers, and resources (US Site).
Download a free trial to explore the full capabilities of our latest versions of 3D design software.
Students can prepare for the jobs of tomorrow with free access to Autodesk software.
Start using cloud APIs for free to customize workflows and build solutions that fit your business.
Ask the Autodesk Assistant for support questions related to product, pricing, invoicing, access or to be connected to a support specialist.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.
Find answers, share expertise, give feedback, and connect with peers through community resources. Share feedback regarding Autodesk for Small Business by email at smallbusiness@autodesk.com.
Community hub
Ask questions, get real-world solutions, and connect with experienced users.
AECO Community
Join the hub for AECO industry pros to share ideas, collaborate, and grow your network.
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LEARNING AND FEEDBACK
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Share your Autodesk Design & Make story for a chance to be featured on our website and recognized as a Design and Make leader.
Go beyond 2D, only when you need to. Unlock full AutoCAD when projects demand more. Your AutoCAD LT subscription handles everyday drafting. When a project calls for 3D modeling or specialized toolsets like Architecture, Mechanical, or Electrical, use Flex tokens to unlock full AutoCAD for the day. No upgrade or purchase of a new AutoCAD subscription required. Pay for what you need. Access what you want.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT subscription with Flex tokens to access AutoCAD.
Workflow objective: Access 3D capabilities and industry-specific toolsets on a project-by-project basis without upgrading your subscription.
Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and design firms that primarily work in 2D but occasionally need full AutoCAD power.
Recommended token amount:
For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article (US Site).
Additional Resources
Take on BIM projects without the overhead. Deliver BIM-ready work without a full Revit subscription. Use Flex tokens to access Revit when a project requires 3D building models, coordination, or BIM deliverables. Keep your AutoCAD LT (or Revit LT) subscription for daily work and scale into Revit only when the project calls for it.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT or AutoCAD Revit LT Suite subscription with Flex tokens to access full Revit.
Workflow objective: Access full Revit for BIM modeling, coordination, and deliverables on select projects without committing to a separate subscription.
Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and construction firms that handle both traditional drafting and occasional BIM work.
Recommended token amount:
For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article (US Site).
Additional Resources
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD, Fusion, or Product Design and Manufacturing Collection subscription with Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional.
Workflow objective: Access full 3D mechanical design and parametric modeling capabilities on select projects without a separate Inventor subscription.
Who it benefits: Small manufacturing firms and product designers who primarily use Fusion or lighter tools but periodically need Inventor's depth.
Recommended token amount:
For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article (US Site).
Additional Resources
Advanced tools for the projects that need them. Already working in Fusion? Use Flex tokens to access extensions for advanced simulation, cloud rendering, generative design, and advanced CAM. Get the power you need for specific projects without committing to a permanent upgrade.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Fusion subscription and Flex tokens to access Fusion Extensions for rendering.
Workflow objective: Run advanced simulations, generate photorealistic renders, and access specialized manufacturing tools on a per-project basis.
Who it benefits: Product designers and small manufacturers who need advanced capabilities on select projects but not every day.
Recommended token amount:
For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article (US Site).
Additional Resources
More artists. More tools. No long-term commitment. Scale your creative team during production peaks when production demands fluctuate. Use Flex tokens to give your team access to Maya, 3ds Max, or other creative tools during peak periods. Bring on freelancers, switch between tools, or access Arnold for rendering, and scale back when the project wraps.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Maya or 3ds Max subscription and Flex tokens for additional Media & Entertainment tools or overflow access.
Workflow objective: Scale creative tool access up during production peaks and back down when projects wrap, without extra seats or long-term commitments.
Who it benefits: Studios, freelancers, and small M&E teams managing variable project demands and tight budgets.
Recommended token amount:
For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article (US Site).
Additional Resources
All product subscriptions come with included benefits and are offered at local pricing for your region. Upgrading to a Business Success Plan is approximately US $200 SRP for eligible offerings (US Site).
There are five common workflows where Autodesk recommends individual professionals and teams combine Flex tokens with their software subscriptions to unlock productivity and value for their projects.
Use Case 1: Unlock Full AutoCAD When Projects Demand More
Going beyond 2D, only when you need to. Your AutoCAD LT subscription handles everyday drafting. When a project calls for 3D modeling or specialized toolsets like Architecture, Mechanical, or Electrical, use Flex tokens to unlock full AutoCAD for the day. No upgrade or purchase of a new AutoCAD subscription required. Pay for what you need. Access what you want.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT subscription with Flex tokens to access AutoCAD.
Workflow objective: Access 3D capabilities and industry-specific toolsets on a project-by-project basis without upgrading your subscription.
Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and design firms that primarily work in 2D but occasionally need full AutoCAD power.
Recommended token amount:
Get started with 33 tokens.
Professionals tend to use 250 tokens per user per year for this use case.
Use Case 2: Deliver BIM-Ready Work Without a Full Revit Subscription
Take on BIM projects without the overhead. Use Flex tokens to access Revit when a project requires 3D building models, coordination, or BIM deliverables. Keep your AutoCAD LT (or Revit LT) subscription for daily work and scale into Revit only when the project calls for it.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT or AutoCAD Revit LT Suite subscription with Flex tokens to access full Revit.
Workflow objective: Access full Revit for BIM modeling, coordination, and deliverables on select projects without committing to a separate subscription.
Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and construction firms that handle both traditional drafting and occasional BIM work.
Recommended token amount:
Get started with 33 tokens.
Professionals tend to use 200 tokens per user per year for this use case.
Use Case 3: Access 3D Mechanical Design When You Need It
Step into full 3D mechanical design, project by project. Working in Fusion or AutoCAD and need parametric modeling, assembly management, or detailed part design? Use Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional for the projects that require it, then scale back when you're done.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD, Fusion, or Product Design and Manufacturing Collection subscription with Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional.
Workflow objective: Access full 3D mechanical design and parametric modeling capabilities on select projects without a separate Inventor subscription.
Who it benefits: Small manufacturing firms and product designers who primarily use Fusion or lighter tools but periodically need Inventor's depth.
Recommended token amount:
Get started with 33 tokens.
Professionals tend to use 200 tokens per user per year for this use case.
Use Case 4: Level Up with Advanced Simulation, Rendering, and CAM
Advanced tools for the projects that need them. Already working in Fusion? Use Flex tokens to access extensions for simulation, cloud rendering, generative design, and advanced CAM. Get the power you need for specific projects without committing to a permanent upgrade.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Fusion subscription and Flex tokens to access Fusion Extensions for rendering.
Workflow objective: Run advanced simulations, generate photorealistic renders, and access specialized manufacturing tools on a per-project basis.
Who it benefits: Product designers and small manufacturers who need advanced capabilities on select projects but not every day.
Recommended token amount:
Get started with 33 tokens.
Professionals tend to use 33 tokens per user per year for this use case.
Use Case 5: Scale Your Creative Team During Production Peaks
More artists. More tools. No long-term commitment. Production demands fluctuate. Use Flex tokens to give your team access to Maya, 3ds Max, or other creative tools during peak periods. Bring on freelancers, switch between tools, or access Arnold for rendering, and scale back when the project wraps.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Maya or 3ds Max subscription and Flex tokens for additional Media & Entertainment tools or overflow access.
Workflow objective: Scale creative tool access up during production peaks and back down when projects wrap, without extra seats or long-term commitments.
Who it benefits: Studios, freelancers, and small M&E teams managing variable project demands and tight budgets.
Recommended token amount:
Get started with 33 tokens.
Professionals tend to use 275 tokens per user per year in Maya and 100 tokens per user per year for 3ds Max for this use case.
Additional Resources
You have one year from the purchase date to use your Flex tokens. Since Flex is a prepay model, tokens do not roll over, but you can purchase more at any time. Autodesk will notify you when your token balance is running low.
For products and services charged per day
When a user opens and signs into an Autodesk product included with Flex, they will be charged a daily rate per product once every 24 hours. Users will not be charged for using multiple versions or reopening the product within the 24-hour period.
For example, Priscilla opens and signs into AutoCAD from 8 AM–5 PM on Monday. Her team is charged 7 tokens. She opens AutoCAD from 7 AM–5 PM on Tuesday. Her team is charged 7 tokens at 8 AM. She closes AutoCAD at 5 PM and does not open it again for the week. She will only be charged for two days of usage use.
For products and services charged per result
Users will be charged a variable rate based on the type of result (for example, rendering an image in Revit).
View the rates for each product and service available with Flex.
Yes, admins can have users on a mix of subscriptions and Flex.
When a user is assigned to both subscriptions and Flex, subscriptions will be used before tokens. For example, if Priscilla is assigned to Flex and a subscription of AutoCAD, she will use her subscription when she accesses AutoCAD and will not use any tokens. If she accesses Revit without a subscription, she will use tokens.