& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
|Product or service
|Tokens
|Estimated cost per day
|
3ds Max
|6
|US$18/day
|
Advance Steel
|8
|US$24/day
|
Alias Concept
|18
|US$54/day
|
Alias Surface
|33
|US$99/day
|
AutoCAD
|7
|US$21/day
|
AutoCAD Architecture
|7
|US$21/day
|
AutoCAD Electrical
|7
|US$21/day
|
AutoCAD for Mac
|7
|US$21/day
|
AutoCAD Map 3D
|7
|US$21/day
|
AutoCAD Mechanical
|7
|US$21/day
|
AutoCAD MEP
|7
|US$21/day
|
AutoCAD Plant 3D
|7
|US$21/day
|
AutoCAD Raster Design
|4
|US$12/day
|
CFD Ultimate (includes CFD Design Study Env.)
|51
|US$153/day
|
Civil 3D
|9
|US$27/day
|
Fabrication CADmep
|4
|US$12/day
|
FeatureCAM - Ultimate
|30
|US$90/day
|
Flame
|18
|US$54/day
|
FlexSim
|33
|US$99/day
|
Forma Building Design
|7
|US$21/day
|
Forma Site Design
|6
|US$18/day
|
FormIt Pro
|1
|US$3/day
|
Fusion
|3
|US$9/day
|
Fusion Contributor
|1
|US$3/day
|
Fusion Design Extension
|4
|US$12/day
|
Fusion Manage - Enterprise
|8
|US$24/day
|
Fusion Manage - Professional
|4
|US$12/day
|
Fusion Manufacturing Extension
|10
|US$30/day
|
Helius PFA
|63
|US$189/day
|
HSMWorks - Ultimate
|16
|US$48/day
|
InfoDrainage
|13
|US$39/day
|
InfoWater Pro
|42
|US$126/day
|
InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate
|75
|US$225/day
|
InfoWorks ICM Flood
|31
|US$93/day
|
InfoWorks ICM Sewer
|24
|US$72/day
|
InfoWorks WS Pro
|42
|US$126/day
|
InfraWorks
|7
|US$21/day
|
Inventor CAM - Ultimate
|16
|US$48/day
|
Inventor Nastran
|10
|US$30/day
|
Inventor Professional
|8
|US$24/day
|
Maya
|6
|US$18/day
|
Maya Creative
|1
|US$3/day
|
Moldflow Adviser Ultimate
|59
|US$177/day
|
Moldflow Insight Ultimate
|189
|US$567/day
|
Moldflow Synergy
|13
|US$39/day
|
MotionBuilder
|6
|US$18/day
|
Navisworks Manage
|9
|US$27/day
|
Navisworks Simulate
|4
|US$12/day
|
Netfabb
|18
|US$54/day
|
Netfabb Local Simulation
|205
|US$615/day
|
OptQuest
|7
|US$21/day
|
PartMaker
|30
|US$90/day
|
PowerInspect - Ultimate
|26
|US$78/day
|
PowerMill - Standard
|26
|US$78/day
|
PowerMill - Ultimate
|47
|US$141/day
|
PowerShape - Ultimate
|17
|US$51/day
|
ReCap Pro
|1
|US$3/day
|
Revit
|10
|US$30/day
|
Robot Structural Analysis Professional
|11
|US$33/day
|
Structural Bridge Design
|7
|US$21/day
|
Vault Office
|1
|US$3/day
|
Vault Professional
|3
|US$9/day
|
Vehicle Tracking
|4
|US$12/day
|
VRED Design
|12
|US$36/day
|
VRED Presenter
|3
|US$9/day
|
VRED Professional
|44
|US$132/day
|Product or service
|Tokens
|Estimated cost per result
|
Autodesk Platform Services
|Varies
|Learn more
|
CFD - cloud service entitlement
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Flow Wedging
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Fusion - AI - Media Generations
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Fusion Simulation Extension
|Varies
|Learn more
|
InfoWorks Cloud Simulation Hours
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Insight - Lighting Analysis for Revit
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Moldflow – Compute Service
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Monthly Flex Tokens (Beta)
|Varies
|Learn more
|
ReCap Photo
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Rendering
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Scan-to-Mesh
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Studio Wind Tunnel for Alias
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Validation Tool
|Varies
|Learn more
|Product or service
|Tokens
|Estimated cost per day
|
Burn
|-
|-
|
Character Generator
|-
|-
|
Civil 3D - Grading Optimization
|-
|-
|
Civil 3D - Project Explorer
|-
|-
|
Cloud Models for Revit
|-
|-
|
Desktop Connector
|-
|-
|
Drive
|-
|-
|
Factory Design Utilities
|-
|-
|
Info360 - Cloud Model Service
|-
|-
|
Informed Design
|-
|-
|
InfraWorks Profile Optimization
|-
|-
|
Insight - Energy Analysis
|-
|-
|
Insight - Green Building Studio
|-
|-
|
Inventor Nesting
|-
|-
|
Inventor Tolerance Analysis
|-
|-
|
MEP Fabrication Data Manager
|-
|-
|
Revit - Generative Design
|-
|-
|
Shared Views
|-
|-
|
Twinmotion for Revit
|-
|-
|
Vault Basic - Client
|-
|-
|
Vault Basic -Server
|-
|-
|
Vault Mobile
|-
|-
*Not all products, features, services, or benefits are available with Flex. All token rates listed above are on a per-user basis. Tokens expire three hundred sixty-five (365) days from the date of purchase and no credit, refund, or other accommodation will be provided by Autodesk in connection with token expiration. At this time, tokens from a token pack may not be split among multiple teams. Autodesk may, at any time, modify the token rates and these modifications apply prospectively.
All prices are for estimation purposes only. Prices shown in local currency and are based on $3 global SRP per token as of September 7, 2021. The SRP does not include any allowance or provision for installation, and prices may not reflect taxes or volume pricing. Contact your Autodesk representative or partner for exact pricing in your region.