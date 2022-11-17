In some cases, you see a Manage button when you select a product subscription. Locate the order number from your original order confirmation email and follow these steps:

Sign in to your account, and on the product, click Manage to open the Look Up Your Order page. Enter your order number and order password. Click Search.

Note: If the order number is already filled in, it may be incorrect. Check that the order number matches your confirmation email. If you have forgotten your order password, click the link to reset at the bottom of the Look Up Your order page. Click Manage Auto-Renewal Plan. Select On to enable automatic renewal, or Off to cancel. Renewals process on the renewal date.

If you are unable to access the Look Up Your Order page from your account, use one of the following links, depending on your region. The link is also accessible from your original order confirmation email.