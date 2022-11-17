You must renew your subscription or purchase order manually in some cases (for example, paying with Alipay, Konbini, or a wire transfer). Beginning 90 days before expiration, your renewal options are visible in Autodesk account. You are also sent an email notifying you that you can renew.
To view your available renewal options in account:
- Sign in to your account and click Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts.
- In the subscription list, select a product to see renewal options.
- If you have the option to renew online, click Renew. Your renewal is added to a cart, where you can review pricing and complete the purchase.
To avoid losing access to your software, and to maintain your special renewal pricing, renew your subscription before the expiration date.