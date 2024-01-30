Installation for individuals

Uninstall Autodesk software

How you uninstall Autodesk software varies according to the operating system you use and the software you want to remove.

Windows

Use the Windows Control Panel

For 2022 products and later, the Windows Control Panel is the best way to remove products.

Note: Restart your computer to apply pending Windows updates. To keep customizations, such as menus and PGP files, back up your files.

  1. Open the Apps & features menu (Start > Settings > Apps > Apps & features).
  2. Select the product to remove.
  3. Select Uninstall to remove a component.

    Note: Remember that Material Libraries are shared across products. Don't remove them unless you want to uninstall all Autodesk products. If you do remove libraries, uninstall the medium resolution image library first, then the base resolution image library, and the Autodesk material library last.

  4. Confirm that you want to uninstall. Then click Finish.
  5. Restart if prompted. Then return to the Apps & features menu to uninstall other software.

Use the Microsoft Installation Troubleshooter (Fix It)

Sometimes, remnants of a previous installation remain on your system after you remove software through the Control Panel. If so, you can’t install new versions. Use the Microsoft Installation Troubleshooter, previously called Fix It, to remove these remnants.

  1. Go to Fix problems that block programs from being installed.
  2. Click Download.
  3. Click Run or Open. Then follow the steps in the troubleshooter.

macOS

Uninstall products using the Remove utility

For some products, you can run the Remove ProductName utility in the Finder > Go > Applications > Autodesk folder. The Remove utility uninstalls both the application file and residual files.

  1. Locate the Remove <product name> utility in Finder > Go > Applications > Autodesk.
  2. Double-click Remove <product name> to uninstall a product, where product name is, for example, AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT.

If the Remove utility isn’t available for your software, follow the steps in the next section.

Uninstall products manually

  1. Uninstall all Autodesk programs by right-clicking the program icon and choosing Move To Trash.
  2. Open a Finder window and navigate to the root of the local hard drive and delete the following folders:
    • /Library/Autodesk
    • /Library/Application Support/Autodesk
    • /Users/[username]/Adlm
    • /Users/[username]/Library/Application Support/Autodesk 
      Note: The Library folder is usually hidden. To show it, click the Go menu in the Finder and hold down the Option key.
    • /Users/username/.flexlmrc
    • /Library/Frameworks/Adlm.framework/
    • /Applications/Autodesk/Adlm
  3. Navigate to the folder /Library/Preferences/Flexnet Publisher/FLEXnet and delete the files with the adskflex prefix.
  4. Find and delete the folder /Library/Application Support/Flexnet Publisher

    5. Important:  Don’t delete this folder if you’re running Adobe products on your Mac. Adobe products also use FlexNet. Deleting this folder can cause problems if the Adobe products are still installed.

Linux

In Linux, you typically remove software through the Terminal. For details, see the in-product installation supplements for Flame, Maya, and Mudbox.

Clean uninstall (Windows)

If you still can’t install a new product after removing an old one, your last resort is to do a clean uninstall. Follow these instructions (US Site). If you need help, contact support.

