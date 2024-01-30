When you perform a simple download, products install with the base configuration.
- Sign in to your account at manage.autodesk.com.
- From the All Products and Services tab, select a product and one of the download/install methods (see Download methods).
- Install. If you click Install, your product will download and install in one operation. This method includes product updates.
- Download. If you click the drop-down Install menu and choose Download, the process takes two steps.
- In the first step, the installer downloads to your computer. The type of installer file will be consistent with your operating system. For Windows, you'll see an EXE file; for macOS, a DMG file; for Linux, a TAR file.
- In the second step, you run the downloaded file to install the product. As with the Install method, the Download method includes product updates.
- Run the installer.
- Read and accept the license agreement.
- Click Install.
- Choose a language if you see a Product Language drop-down menu. (If you don't see a Product Language menu, you can download and install a language pack after the product is installed.)
- Optionally replace the default installation path with a new one if the option is available.
- When installation is complete, close the installer or start the product.
- Direct download. Alternatively, you can use Direct download to get an installer file that can be run offline. To access this method, click a product tile from All Products and Services and then choose Direct Download from the Install drop-down menu.
- For a Windows product, run the self-extracting executable file that can be installed offline.
- For macOS or Linux, use your browser download features.
Note: For both the Install and Download methods, installation of updates must complete before you can start the product.