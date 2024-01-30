Installation for individuals

Install your product

Product installation varies according to which of these two processes you choose:

  • Perform a simple download from Autodesk account to install products with the base configuration.
  • Use the Custom Install feature of Autodesk account to create a custom configuration of the installer before you download and install products. 

Note: For most product releases earlier than 2022, instead of using these processes, you download the legacy installer and then customize during installation.

Simple download from Autodesk account

When you perform a simple download, products install with the base configuration.

  1. Sign in to your account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. From the All Products and Services tab, select a product and one of the download/install methods (see Download methods).
    • Install. If you click Install, your product will download and install in one operation. This method includes product updates.
    • Download. If you click the drop-down Install menu and choose Download, the process takes two steps.
      • In the first step, the installer downloads to your computer. The type of installer file will be consistent with your operating system. For Windows, you'll see an EXE file; for macOS, a DMG file; for Linux, a TAR file.
      • In the second step, you run the downloaded file to install the product. As with the Install method, the Download method includes product updates.
        1. Run the installer.
        2. Read and accept the license agreement.
        3. Click Install.
        4. Choose a language if you see a Product Language drop-down menu. (If you don't see a Product Language menu, you can download and install a language pack after the product is installed.)
        5. Optionally replace the default installation path with a new one if the option is available.
        6. When installation is complete, close the installer or start the product.
    • Direct download. Alternatively, you can use Direct download to get an installer file that can be run offline. To access this method, click a product tile from All Products and Services and then choose Direct Download from the Install drop-down menu.
      • For a Windows product, run the self-extracting executable file that can be installed offline.
      • For macOS or Linux, use your browser download features.

Note: For both the Install and Download methods, installation of updates must complete before you can start the product.

Custom standalone install from Autodesk Account

  1. Sign in to your account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Select Custom Install from the navigation pane.
  3. Select the license type.
  4. In the Add a product section, select one or more products to add to the custom package.
  5. As you select products, you can customize them in the right panel. You can select the version to include in the package. If you select a version, installers for that version are automatically included in the package. You can also add optional applications or specify a storage location for content, including templates, materials, and drawings.
  6. After selecting the products you want in the custom package, click Next to go to the Enter Package Details section. (You can go back to the previous step by clicking the section header.)
  7. In the Enter Package Details section, enter a package name or use the default name. We recommend using a name that will help you identify this package when viewing the list, such as who it's intended for or what products are included. Use a valid Windows file name.

    8. Enter package settings

  8. (Optional) Enter a package description.
  9. Select Install, which creates a package of products to install on your own device. (The Deploy option creates a package of products to install on multiple devices. For more information about deployments, see Create deployments from Autodesk Account.
  10. Expand Advanced Options to make other package changes, such as changing the default installation path.
  11. Agree to the Terms of Use.
  12. Click Download to download the custom package executable to your Downloads folder, or another folder based on your browser settings. The package will be automatically saved in your library, and the page will return to the list of packages. Click Save to save the package without downloading it.
  13. Run the downloaded installer package.

