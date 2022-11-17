Account management basics

Get help from Autodesk Support

Autodesk offers several technical support options that vary by product and subscription plan. For a full list of support options, go to https://www.autodesk.com/ae/plans.

Contact support

Note: Enterprise Priority customers can click the Support Cases tile at the top of their Account home page.

View your support cases

  1. Sign in to Autodesk Account.
  2. Click View My Support Cases on the home page.

Self-service support

Autodesk customers can access the following self-service support options:

Need help?

Tell us about your issue and find the best support option.

Contact support

Need help? Ask the Autodesk Assistant!

The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.

Ask the Assistant

What level of support do you have?

Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.

View levels of support