One of China's leading architects, Studio Zhu-Pei, developed a vision for the Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum that borrows from the rich porcelain manufacturing heritage of Jingdezhen, the city in which it is housed. Jingdezhen, located in Jiangxi province, has manufactured fine porcelain for at least the last thousand years, and the region is rich in clay deposits. As a nod to this history, the museum's eight curved structures, lined with 300-year-old kiln bricks, replicate a Jingdezhen kiln.

China Construction First Group, a world-renowned residential and infrastructure construction management company, realized Zhu-Pei's vision, overcoming unique challenges throughout the process. The inclusion of these rare, nonrenewable materials and the need to treat a culturally valuable site with the utmost care heightened the need for quality throughout the project. The team, led by BIM manager RenWei Wan, used a range of Autodesk products and building information modeling (BIM) to successfully deliver a distinctive, high-quality project.