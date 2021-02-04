Malaysia’s Ministry of Works is in the midst of a major effort to expand and upgrade the Pan Borneo Highway in the state of Sarawak on the northern coast of Borneo. The project will connect the highway to the adjoining state of Sabah and reduce travel times throughout Sarawak while opening new economic opportunities for the state.

Currently, Sarawak’s major highway system is mainly a 2-lane single carriageway and is notorious for its poor condition in some sections. The two-phase project will upgrade the highway to a 4-lane dual carriageway and extend the highway to 1,060 km. The project also entails the construction of many bridges for river crossings and pedestrian bridges, as well as interchanges and bus shelters all along the length of the highway.

The project began in 2015 and the construction of phase 1, which spans 765 km, is currently underway. The completion of phase 1 is scheduled for mid-2021. The second phase, which will upgrade the portion of the highway in Sabah, is in the planning stage.